JJ Redick praises Anthony Edwards for his improved play this season - “He’s done it and he doesn’t turn 22 till August”

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't necessarily having the 2022-23 campaign they were hoping for, especially after swinging a big deal with the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert over the offseason. With a 31-29 record, which only sees them sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference, Minnesota doesn't look like a title contender right now. And while that isn't a good sign, not everything is going poorly for the Timberwolves, especially with the improved play of Anthony Edwards as of late.

JJ Redick draws attention to the leap Edwards has made this season

With the Timberwolves adapting to the addition of Gobert to their lineup and then Karl-Anthony Towns picking up a calf injury that has kept him out for two-and-a-half months now, it's been tough for them to find any sort of consistency. That took its toll on Edwards, who didn't have the best start to the season for Minnesota amid all of these changes.

But as we approach the All-Star break, Edwards' numbers (24.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.5 APG, 46.5 FG%) are the best of his career, all while playing in every one of the Timberwolves' 60 games. Edwards appears to have turned the corner this season, but it hasn't drawn the attention that it should be receiving because of Minnesota's overall struggles. JJ Redick wants to change that and recently pointed out just how impressive Edwards has been for the T-Wolves in his third season in the league.

Could Edwards lead the Timberwolves on a deep playoff run?

In the playoffs last season, we saw everything begin to fall in place for the Timberwolves, as they made it out of the Play-In Tournament and gave the Memphis Grizzlies a run for their money in a hard-fought six-game series in the first round of the playoffs. A big reason why that series was so close is because of Edwards.

Not everything has worked out for the Timberwolves this season, but it's clear there's a lot of upside surrounding this team because of Edwards' strength play. He has finally gotten comfortable in Minnesota's offense over the past month or so, and his contributions on the defensive side of the ball only continue to grow. Even more impressive, as Redick notes, is that Edwards is still just 21 years old.

Edwards flashed his potential in his first two seasons in the NBA, and in his third season, he's finally beginning to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together. Edwards has quietly begun to turn himself into one of the most well-rounded players in the game, and Redick rightfully points that out amid an uneven season in Minnesota. If Edwards can continue to play at this level, even when Towns eventually returns to the court, the Timberwolves could end up being a dark horse team out of the West this season.