Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

JJ Redick praises Anthony Edwards for his improved play this season - “He’s done it and he doesn’t turn 22 till August”

By Owen Crisafulli,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZKBm_0knMAHQT00

Redick believes that Edwards isn't getting enough attention for his improved play on both sides of the ball season, while also noting he's still just 21 years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJGcQ_0knMAHQT00
Anthony Edwards

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't necessarily having the 2022-23 campaign they were hoping for, especially after swinging a big deal with the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert over the offseason. With a 31-29 record, which only sees them sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference, Minnesota doesn't look like a title contender right now. And while that isn't a good sign, not everything is going poorly for the Timberwolves, especially with the improved play of Anthony Edwards as of late.

JJ Redick draws attention to the leap Edwards has made this season

With the Timberwolves adapting to the addition of Gobert to their lineup and then Karl-Anthony Towns picking up a calf injury that has kept him out for two-and-a-half months now, it's been tough for them to find any sort of consistency. That took its toll on Edwards, who didn't have the best start to the season for Minnesota amid all of these changes.

But as we approach the All-Star break, Edwards' numbers (24.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.5 APG, 46.5 FG%) are the best of his career, all while playing in every one of the Timberwolves' 60 games. Edwards appears to have turned the corner this season, but it hasn't drawn the attention that it should be receiving because of Minnesota's overall struggles. JJ Redick wants to change that and recently pointed out just how impressive Edwards has been for the T-Wolves in his third season in the league.

Could Edwards lead the Timberwolves on a deep playoff run?

In the playoffs last season, we saw everything begin to fall in place for the Timberwolves, as they made it out of the Play-In Tournament and gave the Memphis Grizzlies a run for their money in a hard-fought six-game series in the first round of the playoffs. A big reason why that series was so close is because of Edwards.

Not everything has worked out for the Timberwolves this season, but it's clear there's a lot of upside surrounding this team because of Edwards' strength play. He has finally gotten comfortable in Minnesota's offense over the past month or so, and his contributions on the defensive side of the ball only continue to grow. Even more impressive, as Redick notes, is that Edwards is still just 21 years old.

Edwards flashed his potential in his first two seasons in the NBA, and in his third season, he's finally beginning to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together. Edwards has quietly begun to turn himself into one of the most well-rounded players in the game, and Redick rightfully points that out amid an uneven season in Minnesota. If Edwards can continue to play at this level, even when Towns eventually returns to the court, the Timberwolves could end up being a dark horse team out of the West this season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vince Carter believes LeBron James drafting Kyrie Irving in the All-Star Game will lead Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Rick Mahorn picks the Bad Boys to Beat the 2004 Pistons in a Seven-Game time machine series
Detroit, MI2 days ago
“The way the media portrays him isn’t accurate” - Buddy Hield joins list of players to defend Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"It took me a long time to get over that" - Dominique Wilkins on getting traded by the Atlanta Hawks midseason despite playing like an MVP
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
"I remember the couple of elbows he gave me" - Reggie Miller on the altercation that got Michael Jordan suspended
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Bob Hansen recalls what MJ once told him: “Nice Job, I’ll take it home.”
Portland, OR1 day ago
"They basically cleared house" — Isaiah Thomas' honest thoughts on being traded after playing just 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
“Never heard a racial slur” - Karl Malone defends Utah Jazz fans against claims of racism
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Jarrett Allen's hilarious response to Kevin Love's buyout request - "I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes, and he never came back"
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
What Kevin McHale thought after Frank Layden said that the Jazz were not drafting him: “Thank Goodness!”
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
Mat Ishbia makes a daring claim about the Phoenix Suns after the Kevin Durant trade - "This is not about just winning this year, we're going to win again in '27 and '29 and '31"
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Karl Malone speaks on the vicious hit he gave Isiah Thomas that required him to get 40 stitches - "I meant to hit you, but I didn't mean to do that"
Detroit, MI11 hours ago
Jalen Rose explains why the Lakers' playoff chances depend on AD: "If Anthony Davis can stay healthy, this team will be in the playoffs"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
When Shaquille O'Neal nearly broke his back attempting to climb a 100-foot rope attached to the roof of his house
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
“You have Kevin Durant—Easymoneysniper” - Stephen A. Smith explains why Chris Paul is under the most pressure to win a title
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy