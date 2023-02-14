Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Mitch McConnell: ‘No agenda on the part of Senate GOP to revisit Medicare or Social Security’

By Alexander Bolton,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT27z_0knMAAFO00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday declared Senate Republicans have “no agenda” to consider cuts or reforms to Medicare or Social Security, attempting to slam the door on efforts by Democrats to link the entire GOP to a plan by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to sunset all federal legislation, including those popular entitlement programs, after five years.

Asked if Scott should disavow his plan, which has become a regular target of Democratic attacks, McConnell once again emphasized Scott’s plan doesn’t have any buy-in from the Senate Republican leadership.

“As you recall, there was some confusion last year about what the agenda of the Republican Senate might be if we were in the majority,” he said, referring to Scott’s 12-point plan, which he unveiled while he was serving as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The most controversial element of Scott’s proposal was a call to sunset all federal legislation after a period of five years to give Congress a chance to weed out wasteful and ineffective programs. It didn’t make an exception for Social Security and Medicare, but Scott has always insisted that he assumes Congress would renew those popular programs every five years.

“I made it quite clear that as the likely majority, as I hoped at that time, Social Security and Medicare were not on our agenda. Period,” he said.

Even so, Democrats continue to use Scott’s plan as political ammunition.

At last week’s State of the Union address, President Biden said, “Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years.”

McConnell on Tuesday tried to quash the notion that he or anyone in his leadership team might buy into the Scott plan or any proposals to cut Social Security or Medicare.

“It continues to come up. The president was talking about it in the State of the Union,” he said. “So let me say it one more time. There is no agenda on the part of Senate Republicans to revisit Medicare or Social Security. Period.”

McConnell pointed out that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “said the same thing” during a televised address last week before Biden’s State of the Union address.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH5 hours ago
Viral video depicts West Virginia employees allegedly fired for asking for raise
Pleasant Valley, WV12 hours ago
Police officers on restricted duty after accused shoplifter at Tysons Corner Center shot, killed
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro Transit police arrest two teens with loaded rifles near station
Largo, MD2 days ago
Security guard shot, killed at skating rink
Temple Hills, MD4 hours ago
Proposed food stamp cuts could impact area families
Frederick, MD2 days ago
Two Prince George’s County teens with stolen car, ghost gun arrested in DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Police expecting Proud Boys presence at library Drag Story Hour event in Montgomery County
Olney, MD23 hours ago
Missing 3-year-old boy in Prince George’s County found safe
Upper Marlboro, MD15 hours ago
Man found shot in apartment building in Prince George’s County dies at hospital
Takoma Park, MD2 days ago
Childcare needs hitting Hagerstown hard
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
Ditch the diapers, potty training 101
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Vigil held for woman killed in Silver Spring fire; parents turning grief into action
Silver Spring, MD12 hours ago
Video released in fatal Metrobus shooting
Silver Spring, MD17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy