New York Post

Man serving 15 years for homicide tries to escape prison disguised as a sheep

By Isabel Keane,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAFNA_0knM6hzw00

He was a real-life wolf in sheep’s clothing.

José Luis Callisaya Diaz attempted to escape from Chonchocoro, a maximum security prison in Bolivia, earlier this month by wrapping himself in sheepskin and crawling through the grassland surrounding the jail.

The inmate, also known as “El Araña,” used his fleece coat to sneak past security and attempted to break through one of the prison’s external walls on Feb. 4.

Despite his sneaky attempts, security noticed Diaz, who is serving 15 years for homicide, was not in his cell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eU1SL_0knM6hzw00
José Luis Callisaya Diaz was caught by prison security after pretending to be a sheep in an attempt to escape prison.
Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qLZz_0knM6hzw00
José Luis Callisaya Diaz wore a sheepskin jacket during his attempted escape.
Jam Press

Photos of his bizarre attempted escape show the prisoner crawling around on all fours in a field while wearing the fuzzy coat before he was taken back into custody.

Diaz thought the cold weather would provide some cover during his escape, prison officials said.

“We inform the Bolivian population that prison security police officers from the San Pedro de Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center prevented the escape of prisoner José Luis Callisaya Diaz (alias El Araña), who took advantage of the inclement weather to try to flee through one of the walls of the external perimeter of the prison,” the Director of the Penitentiary Regime Juan Carlos Limpias said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k37x1_0knM6hzw00
The inmate, known as El Araña, is currently serving a 15-year sentence for homicide.
Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IPMw_0knM6hzw00
Security guards at Chonchocoro, a maximum security prison in Bolivia, caught the inmate when they realized he was no longer in his cell.
Jam Press

Authorities have ordered legal and disciplinary actions against Diaz since his attempted escape.

With Post wires.

