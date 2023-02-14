I listen to dad’s love songs to ‘get in the mood’: Julio Iglesias Jr.

Father knows best.

While appearing on Tamron Hall’s talk show Tuesday to promote his new album “Under the Covers,” Julio Iglesias Jr. revealed that he uses his dad’s love songs to “get in the mood” with his model girlfriend Vivi Di Domenico.

“Especially on a holiday like today, when you have romance in your DNA, this morning, did you listen to your own music, does your own music get you in the mood?” asked Hall.

“I listen to my dad’s music to get in the mood. I am big, big fan of my dad. I grew up watching him,” responded Iglesias.

Hall and several other audience members seemed taken aback by the remark.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” laughed Hall. “You and Vivi together, Valentine’s Day, and dad’s music is in the background?”

Julio Iglesias Sr. rose to fame as one of the most successful Spanish singers and appeared on several recordings, including Diana Ross’s “All of You” in 1984. GV Cruz/WireImage

Julio Iglesias Jr. later made a post saying that he hopes his new album becomes the soundtrack to his listeners’ Valentine’s Day. Carlos Alvarez H./Getty Images

Iglesias Jr.’s father — Julio Iglesias Sr. — rose to fame as one of the most successful Spanish singers and appeared on several recordings, including Diana Ross’ “All of You” in 1984. He also worked with Willie Nelson on “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” in 1983.

Julio Iglesias Jr., who is also Enrique Iglesias’ older brother, posted a photo on Instagram saying that his album was released today along with a romantic wish for his fans. “Please let this be the soundtrack to your Valentine’s Day and for many magical days to come! Listen now at the link in bio!” he said.