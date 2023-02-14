New Red Sox Infielder Drawing Comparisons To Former Fan-Favorite Despite Injury

There could be some good things coming the Red Sox's way

The Boston Red Sox's middle infield will have a new look in 2023.

When fully healthy, Boston's infield configuration primarily featured Xander Bogaerts at shortstop and Trevor Story at second base in 2022 but neither will be in the lineup on Opening Day this season. Bogaerts now is on the San Diego Padres and Story is set to miss time after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

The Red Sox likely will have Enrique Hernandez as the team's everyday shortstop in 2023 and second base will be manned by Christian Arroyo and Adalberto Mondesi. Arroyo will be the team's starter for the near future while Mondesi recovers from a torn ACL, but the former Kansas City Royals speedster already is impressing manager Alex Cora, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

“Wait till you see him,” Cora said as transcribed by Smith. “I thought he was like smaller. But he’s like Xander-esque as far as tall, strong, big legs.

“(Mondesi) was running yesterday and you can see it. He’s elite in speed. He’s running at 70% and you can see it. Dynamic, a good defender. We still have to work on the offensive side of it just to make sure he gets on base at a higher rate. But this guy, I saw one season his on-base percentage was .308 and he stole 24 bags so the stolen base aspect is real.”

Although Mondesi likely won't be available for Opening Day, it is exciting to hear that he already is impressing even while not at full strength. Boston acquired the 27-year-old and a player to be named later in exchange for Josh Taylor and he's expected to play a major role with the club when he returns to the field.

He certainly won't isn't Bogaerts, but to be compared to the four-time All-Star in any way certainly is a positive sign. Losing the longtime Boston shortstop to the Padres upset Red Sox Nation, but if Mondesi can be even a fraction of what Bogaerts was, maybe the team could surprise people in 2023.

