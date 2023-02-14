USC football: Which Trojans will be selected in 2023 NFL Draft?

The first day of the NFL Draft is set for April 27th in Kansas City

The first day of the NFL Draft is set for April 27th in Kansas City. With the NFL season wrapping up following Sunday's Super Bowl, it's time to take a look at which USC players have a chance at being picked in the draft.

Sports Illustrated currently projects that seven Trojans will be selected . They're listed below.

2022 STATS AND DRAFT PROJECTIONS

Jordan Addison

2022 stats: 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns

Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 2 wide receiver

Draft projection: 1st round pick

Mekhi Blackmon

2022 stats: 66 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 49 cornerback

Draft projection: 6th round pick

Travis Dye

2022 stats: 145 carries for 884 yards, nine touchdowns, 6.1 yards per carry, 21 catches for 202 yards

Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 38 running back

Draft projection: 7th round pick

Nick Figueroa

2022 stats: 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks

Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 31 interior defensive lineman

Draft projection: 7th round pick

Brett Neilon

2022 stats: Earned an overall offensive grade of 90.2 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked second in the nation among centers

Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 14 center

Draft projection: 6th round pick

Tuli Tuipulotu

2022 stats: 46 tackles, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles

Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 3 interior defensive lineman

Draft projection: 2nd round pick

Andrew Vorhees

2022 stats: Earned an overall offensive grade of 81.9 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked ninth in the nation among guards who played at least 213 snaps

Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 50 interior offensive lineman

Draft projection: 4th round pick

NOT PROJECTED TO BE PICKED, BUT STILL IN THE MIX

Bobby Haskins started nine games at left tackle last season for USC. He's not an expected pick, but could improve his stock during the pre-draft process. Another player hoping to hear his name called is defensive lineman Brandon Pili. As a redshirt senior, Pili played in all 14 games for USC and started one in 2022.