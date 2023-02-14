USC football: Which Trojans will be selected in 2023 NFL Draft?

The first day of the NFL Draft is set for April 27th in Kansas City
With the NFL season wrapping up following Sunday's Super Bowl, it's time to take a look at which USC players have a chance at being picked in the draft.
Sports Illustrated currently projects that seven Trojans will be selected . They're listed below.
2022 STATS AND DRAFT PROJECTIONS
Jordan Addison
2022 stats: 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns
Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 2 wide receiver
Draft projection: 1st round pick
Mekhi Blackmon
2022 stats: 66 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 49 cornerback
Draft projection: 6th round pick
Travis Dye
2022 stats: 145 carries for 884 yards, nine touchdowns, 6.1 yards per carry, 21 catches for 202 yards
Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 38 running back
Draft projection: 7th round pick
Nick Figueroa
2022 stats: 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks
Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 31 interior defensive lineman
Draft projection: 7th round pick
Brett Neilon
2022 stats: Earned an overall offensive grade of 90.2 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked second in the nation among centers
Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 14 center
Draft projection: 6th round pick
Tuli Tuipulotu
2022 stats: 46 tackles, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles
Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 3 interior defensive lineman
Draft projection: 2nd round pick
Andrew Vorhees
2022 stats: Earned an overall offensive grade of 81.9 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked ninth in the nation among guards who played at least 213 snaps
Sports Illustrated position ranking : No. 50 interior offensive lineman
Draft projection: 4th round pick
NOT PROJECTED TO BE PICKED, BUT STILL IN THE MIX
Bobby Haskins started nine games at left tackle last season for USC. He's not an expected pick, but could improve his stock during the pre-draft process. Another player hoping to hear his name called is defensive lineman Brandon Pili. As a redshirt senior, Pili played in all 14 games for USC and started one in 2022.
