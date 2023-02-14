Change location
Barracuda extends title sponsorship for local PGA Tour stop
By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal,9 days ago
The local PGA Tour stop will keep its title sponsor through at least 2025 as Barracuda Networks, Inc., has signed a multi-year extension as title sponsor.
This will be the 25th anniversary of the PGA Tour playing in and around Northern Nevada. It was held at Montreux Golf & Country Club for the first 22 years before moving to Old Greenwood near Truckee in 2020.
Barracuda Networks, a Silicon Valley-based security company, took over as title sponsor in 2014. The 2023 Barracuda Championship will be held July 17-23 at Old Greenwood with live broadcast coverage on Golf Channel.
The Barracuda Championship is the only PGA Tour event to use a Modified Stableford scoring format, having done so since 2012.
The Barracuda Championship and the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation have donated more than $5 million to charities since the tournament's inception in 1999 and gave $25,000 to The Discovery Museum last year.
“Hosting an event like this has been an amazing backdrop to connect with our customers and partners and the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee community has been extremely gracious and supportive,” Barracuda Networks CEO Hatem Naguib said in a news release. “Over the past several years we’ve worked closely with the PGA Tour to have a positive impact on the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee community through the tournament. Giving back to the community is a proud tradition of the PGA Tour and is also deeply important to Barracuda.”
The tournament is a FedExCup event on the PGA Tour and Race to Dubai event on the DP World Tour.
The tournament winner earns 300 FedExCup points, 710 Race to Dubai points and a two-year exemption on both the PGA Tour (one year for non-members) and DP World Tour.
Past winners of the Barracuda Championship include Notah Begay III, Gary Woodland, Collin Morikawa and 2022 champion Chez Reavie.
“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the 25th year of the tournament than with an extension of our partnership with Barracuda,” Barracuda Championship tournament director Chris Hoff said in a news release. “With the support of Barracuda as our title sponsor, the tournament continues to positively impact the Reno-Tahoe-Truckee community and we look forward to growing that impact for years to come.”
This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Barracuda extends title sponsorship for local PGA Tour stop
