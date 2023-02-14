Aaron Rodgers: Top NFL reporters don't have sources within inner circle

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds no personal animosity toward Ian Rapoport of NFL Network or Adam Schefter of ESPN, but the four-time NFL MVP is certain neither league insider has sources inside his own inner circle.

The topic was broached on Tuesday as Rodgers discussed his upcoming “darkness retreat,” which was incorrectly reported by Rapoport to have started on Monday.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, (Adam) Schefter, I think they are really good at their jobs,” Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “When it comes to me, they don’t know (expletive). They really don’t. They don’t have inner sources. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources, I promise you that. And anyone who would talk to them are not in my inner circle. It’s that simple.”

Rodgers said Rapoport “doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life” and confirmed Rapoport doesn’t have his phone number.

“You do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it,” Rodgers said.

To set the record straight: Rodgers is beginning the retreat at some point at the end of this week, but he wouldn’t provide a specific day. The Packers quarterback is expected to have a better sense of his future in football by the end of the four-day exercise.

Here’s the clip from Tuesday (warning: expletives):