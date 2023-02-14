Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers: Top NFL reporters don't have sources within inner circle

By Zach Kruse,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IndLW_0knM4Q0t00

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds no personal animosity toward Ian Rapoport of NFL Network or Adam Schefter of ESPN, but the four-time NFL MVP is certain neither league insider has sources inside his own inner circle.

The topic was broached on Tuesday as Rodgers discussed his upcoming “darkness retreat,” which was incorrectly reported by Rapoport to have started on Monday.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, (Adam) Schefter, I think they are really good at their jobs,” Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “When it comes to me, they don’t know (expletive). They really don’t. They don’t have inner sources. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources, I promise you that. And anyone who would talk to them are not in my inner circle. It’s that simple.”

Rodgers said Rapoport “doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life” and confirmed Rapoport doesn’t have his phone number.

“You do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it,” Rodgers said.

To set the record straight: Rodgers is beginning the retreat at some point at the end of this week, but he wouldn’t provide a specific day. The Packers quarterback is expected to have a better sense of his future in football by the end of the four-day exercise.

Here’s the clip from Tuesday (warning: expletives):

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers complete history with the franchise tag
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Bengals' suggested dream offseason trade is perfect
Cincinnati, OH11 hours ago
Bengals take Justin Herbert as Joe Burrow goes to Commanders in new re-draft
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Bears trade back as Colts do 'whatever it takes' to land top QB in mock draft
Chicago, IL1 day ago
3 Tennessee Titans who could get cut next
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses moving Tee Martin to QB coach
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Danny Amendola reveals the genius behind Bill Belichick's Super Bowl XLIX preparation
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Jalen Ramsey responds to Amon-Ra St. Brown's pitch to get him on the Lions
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton highest graded safety in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
Biggest takeaways from Panthers coaching staff press conferences
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives thoughts on hire of RBs coach Willie Taggart
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Ravens OC Todd Monken discusses reasons for leaving Georgia
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Here are the Steelers 7 picks in the 2023 NFL draft
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
Colts top Texans to take QB No. 1 overall in latest CBS Sports 2-round mock draft
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Look: Bengals' Joseph Ossai showed up at Bearcats basketball game
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
CBS Sports latest mock NFL Draft has Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud falling
Columbus, OH1 day ago
How to watch XFL's Battlehawks at Sea Dragons on Thursday
Seattle, WA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy