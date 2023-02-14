Chiefs General Manager Sends Clear Message On Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

Andy Reid isn't going anywhere.

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons, the team's beloved head coach made it clear that he plans to return to the franchise in 2023.

It sounds like his tenure with the team could extend longer than that, too.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that the speculation that Reid could call it a career came as a shock to him. Veach, who has been with the Chiefs for Reid's entire 10-year tenure with the franchise and has served as its general manager for the past six seasons, said Reid has never brought up retirement.

“I think that was total speculation,” Veach said. “I would like to think that other than his wife, Tammy, I don’t think anybody talks to coach [as much] or knows coach as well as I do. And that has never come up. So, I would be shocked if he takes time away and comes up with a decision that is something other than coaching football."

Reid, 64, has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999. He spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being fired following the 2012 season and joining the Chiefs the following year.

The past few seasons have marked the most successful stretch of Reid's career. The Chiefs have won at least 12 games in each of the past five regular seasons and have hosted the AFC Championship Game in all of those years. They have been to the Super Bowl three times and won two, including Sunday's 38-35 win over Reid's former team.

Veach believes Reid enjoys his current situation and has plenty of energy to keep the Chiefs' dynastic run going. That's good news for Chiefs fans and bad news for the rest of the AFC.

"I think he’s enjoyed the players, the coaches, and the process his entire life," Veach said. "And he’d be the first to tell you that he’s extremely blessed. But, he’s got so much to still offer, I think."