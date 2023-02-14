Joe Burrow named Cincinnati PFWA team MVP

Burrow’s biggest win this year besides this MVP nod was being named the FedEx Air Player of the Year after completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
Overall, an impressive (if not predictable) feat for Burrow this year considering he had the burst appendix during training camp and his offensive line — featuring four new starters — had a slow start to the season.
If this offseason is finally Burrow’s first normal one since he went pro, he could be in the running for this and quite a bit more in 2023.
