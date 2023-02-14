Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Joe Burrow named Cincinnati PFWA team MVP

By Chris Roling,

9 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the Cincinnati PFWA team MVP as a unanimous choice.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, it’s the second straight unanimous triumph for Burrow, making him the first back-to-back winner since Jon Kitna in 2002-2003.

It’s a nice little pickup for Burrow, who alongside head coach Zac Taylor, went slighted in annual NFL awards like the MVP race.

Burrow’s biggest win this year besides this MVP nod was being named the FedEx Air Player of the Year after completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Overall, an impressive (if not predictable) feat for Burrow this year considering he had the burst appendix during training camp and his offensive line — featuring four new starters — had a slow start to the season.

If this offseason is finally Burrow’s first normal one since he went pro, he could be in the running for this and quite a bit more in 2023.

