Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident

By Annie MappJocelina Joiner,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RvoH_0knM0VHg00

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — An alligator residing in a Florida neighborhood has had its mouth taped shut since December, according to one resident.

Lumsden Reserve resident Amber Lock, who shared photos of the alligator with Nexstar’s WFLA, called the actions “inhumane.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lock said, nobody had visited her neighborhood’s retention pond to capture the reptile and relieve it of the conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q6d7_0knM0VHg00
(Courtesy of Amber Lock)
(Courtesy of Amber Lock)

Lock said she believes the animal’s mouth was taped shut when a trapper attempted to remove the alligator, but it’s unclear why the animal was left there.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own epic final moments

A spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explained that the delay was due to “confusion caused by two different permit requests made to two different trappers by members of the public.”

She said a trapper went to the location on Feb. 11 and saw the gator, but it disappeared from view anytime anyone came close to the water.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

A new permit was issued on Feb. 12. The spokeswoman said the agency planned to send a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to the location to remove it from the area.

But how is the animal surviving?

According to the FWC , alligators are “opportunistic feeders,” meaning they will eat nearly anything they can capture. However, being that gators are cold-blooded, they do not need to eat often: They typically eat once a week, but can survive up to two to three years without food.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release, says baby didn’t commit crime
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Pennsylvania lawmaker wants mandatory death sentence for murder of a police officer
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Elk County Footlighters new show set to kick off this week
Saint Marys, PA1 day ago
Elk County man battling rare disease desperately looking for a new liver
Saint Marys, PA2 days ago
Strike causes classes to be canceled for Pennsylvania school district
Clymer, PA1 day ago
Girls wrestling on the doorstep of being sanctioned
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Speaker Rozzi proposes House rules changes for bipartisan operation
Harrisburg, PA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy