The Comeback

Adrian Peterson reacts to major beef with Damar Hamlin

By DJ Byrnes,

9 days ago
Legendary Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson created headlines on Monday when he blasted Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for his “disrespectful” Super Bowl sartorial choice .

Hamlin appeared at Super Bowl LVII wearing a $3,150 Takashi Murakami jacket emblazoned with a crucifix and altered Jesus head, which drew the ire of Peterson , a devout Christian.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid,” Peterson wrote on social media, according to TMZ .

Peterson refused to back down from the comments after fellow NFL legend Fred Taylor attempted to assuage the situation.

A little over 24 hours later, however, it appears cooler heads have prevailed. Peterson said he spoke with Hamlin, and the two came to an understanding.

“So I spoke with [Hamlin], and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention,” Adrian wrote on social media, according to TMZ .

“However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful, and it was something that I needed to share,” Peterson wrote. “I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”He then addressed Hamlin directly.

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot of people, young and old, looking up to you, and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you.”

Peterson went on to say that after speaking with Hamlin, he “understands” that Hamlin’s choice of jacket didn’t come from a place of ill intent.

