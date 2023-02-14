Open in App
The Comeback

Tiger Woods admits biggest injury worry

By Sean Keeley,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3gfu_0knM0I3T00

Tiger Woods returns to the golf course this week for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Although the 15-time Major champion isn’t expected to be in contention to win the tournament, it’s a good thing to see him back out there while he works through a leg injury that has derailed his latest comeback attempt.

The leg injury stepped from the horrific car crash that nearly took his life two years ago. Since then, Woods has played in a few tournaments but the issues continue to hamper his ability to play consistently. While the focus has been on his leg overall and how it heals, Woods recently said that his biggest point of concern is actually specific to his ankle.

“It’s been an interesting little balance… but it’s gotten so much better the last couple of months. … [But] I would not put myself out here if I wasn’t ready to win.”

This will be the 47-year-old’s first official PGA event since last July’s Open Championship. And while he’s not expected to be too competitive, plenty of golfers and fans are just happy to see him out there.

As for whether or not he’ll be able to keep playing, and perhaps fire back at Phil Mickelson and the LIV Golf folks , we’ll have to wait and see.

[ Jason Sobel ]

The post Tiger Woods admits biggest injury worry appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBA analyst blasted for poorly worded Brandon Miller tweet
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Nate Oats has shocking response to Alabama breaking news
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
CBB world reacts to Nate Oats’ tone-deaf comments
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
NBA world reacts to huge Nets news
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Coach K gets brutally honest about retirement
Durham, NC2 days ago
Lakers sent brutal message by former player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NBA fans can’t handle wild Grizzlies-76ers finish
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
NBA star offers awesome gift for Michigan State shooting victim
East Lansing, MI12 hours ago
Calvin Johnson reveals huge Lions update
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Nate Oats walks back terrible comments
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
CBB world reacts to nasty fan altercation after Brandon Miller chant
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
ESPN analyst reveals horrible Dabo Swinney mistake
Clemson, SC18 hours ago
Timeline for Kevin Durant Suns debut revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
New betting favorite emerges for No. 1 NFL Draft pick
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy