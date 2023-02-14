Tiger Woods admits biggest injury worry

Tiger Woods returns to the golf course this week for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Although the 15-time Major champion isn’t expected to be in contention to win the tournament, it’s a good thing to see him back out there while he works through a leg injury that has derailed his latest comeback attempt.

The leg injury stepped from the horrific car crash that nearly took his life two years ago. Since then, Woods has played in a few tournaments but the issues continue to hamper his ability to play consistently. While the focus has been on his leg overall and how it heals, Woods recently said that his biggest point of concern is actually specific to his ankle.

“It’s been an interesting little balance… but it’s gotten so much better the last couple of months. … [But] I would not put myself out here if I wasn’t ready to win.”

This will be the 47-year-old’s first official PGA event since last July’s Open Championship. And while he’s not expected to be too competitive, plenty of golfers and fans are just happy to see him out there.

As for whether or not he’ll be able to keep playing, and perhaps fire back at Phil Mickelson and the LIV Golf folks , we’ll have to wait and see.

[ Jason Sobel ]

