Eminem's Former Stunt Double Dead at 40 After Tragic Accident

Ryan Shepard died on Jan. 31 after being hit by a truck in Washington state, new reports reveal.

Ryan Shepard , who worked as a stunt double and stand-in during the early parts of Eminem 's career, died late last month after being hit by a truck. He was 40.

As Eminem rose to fame in the early 2000s, Shepard accompanied him during multiple productions, including jobs as a stand-in for D12 's music video for "Purple Hills," and the body double for the rap star's superhero alter-ego for his performance at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards . Shepard also worked on the North American, European and Japanese legs of Eminem's Anger Management tour.

Shepard passed away on Jan. 31, following injuries sustained by a tragic accident in Washington, where he stepped onto the road and was struck by a vehicle heading southbound at a T-shaped intersection, the Kennewick Police Department shared via Facebook . He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the police department's preliminary investigation results, the driver of the pickup truck "remained at the scene and was not impaired," though the collision is still under further investigation.

A report from the Tri-City Herald notes that the intersection in question does not have a marked crosswalk, and that the accident marks the second fatal crash at the intersection in four years.

Shepard's brother told TMZ that the late former stuntman was extremely intelligent, going on to work for Walt Disney Imagineering as a mechanical ride engineer, and eventually, Elon Musk 's SpaceX as a test automation engineer.

He is survived by two children, a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old.