Chargers Wrestling Team Spotlights Seniors

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School wrestling program highlighted its seniors on Friday, February 10 at the Chargers final home match of the 2022-23 season. Spotswood's three senior captains, Melissa Wehrle, Matt Varga and William Schwemmer, were spotlighted for their contributions to the Chargers wrestling program.

Wehrle has been working to bring more female wrestlers to the mat since she was a wrestler for the Memorial Middle School.

"Missy has been an absolute trailblazer for the Chargers," Spotswood High School Head Wrestling Coach Kyle Harper said. "The first four-year female wrestler for Spotswood, she has multiple firsts for the program."

"She has hit her senior season in stride, capturing the school's first individual Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title in January," Harper continued. "She has definitely left her mark, and hopefully expands girls wrestling in Spotswood."

"Matt is a three-year starter for the Chargers, only missing his sophomore campaign during the COVID season," Harper said. "He has been successful on the mat this season boasting a 21 - 7 record before entering the individual district tournament this weekend."

"Billy is a four-year wrestler for the Chargers and has had a successful showing this season, posting a 17 - 9 record," Harper said. "His presence is known in the wrestling room, as he is definitely the first one in, last one to leave."

The 2022–23 Chargers are a young team, made up of mostly freshman and sophomores. Wehrle, Varga and Schwemmer were the upperclassmen on the team this season.

"The Chargers wrestling program is lucky to have three senior captains this year," Harper said. "This season the wrestling team is made up of a majority of freshmen and sophomores. With the lack of upperclassmen, these seniors have had to step up into a leadership role on and off the mat."

On the mat on Friday, the Chargers lost to East Brunswick High School on Senior Night, 60-12. Varga and Schwemmer earned the match points for the Chargers in their respective weight classes.

On Saturday, February 18, the individual boys wrestling tournament begins. The girls individual regional tournament starts on Sunday, February 19.

"All three have expectations of making some noise in the individual time of the season," Harper said.



