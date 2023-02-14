Open in App
Madison, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Madison Fire Department to Hold 'Wet Down' Event in June 2023

By Susie Scholz,

9 days ago

MADISON, NJ -  The Madison Fire Department will hold a special 'Wet Down' event to celebrate the arrival of Engine 3. The event will be held at the Fire and Police Building on Saturday June 10 from 3pm - 9pm.

The Madison Council approved the event at the Monday February 13 meeting.

Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens

Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvD0E_0knLyNrm00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
91st Nutley Resident Lost to COVID-19
Nutley, NJ20 hours ago
Livingston Officials Urge Residents to Stay Vigilant on "National Day of Hate"
Livingston, NJ19 hours ago
Help Save a Life, Donate Blood in Hoboken Today
Hoboken, NJ15 hours ago
Bloomfield Announces Contest to Name Official Town Flower
Bloomfield, NJ12 hours ago
Fair Lawn Schools Add Eid to Holiday Calendar, Pull Easter Monday
Fair Lawn, NJ11 hours ago
Township Business Administrator Provides Updates on Pedestrian Safety, Flood Strategy, Police Presence & Upcoming Budget
Millburn, NJ7 hours ago
Town Council President Addresses 'Day of Hate'
West Orange, NJ19 hours ago
Local Father Saved by Children and Police while having a Heart Attack
New Brunswick, NJ18 hours ago
14 Years Later, Schedler Property Still Causing Controversy at Ridgewood Meetings
Ridgewood, NJ18 hours ago
Bordentown City Cats' Kitty of the Week: Cygnus
Bordentown, NJ19 hours ago
Middletown: Foot Chase Underway by Police
Middletown, NJ1 day ago
18-Year-Old Saddle Brook Resident Injured in Paterson Shooting, Investigation Ongoing
Paterson, NJ19 hours ago
In Newark, Rookie Officers Meet Community It Will Protect
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Rahway High School Announces its Students of the Month for March
Rahway, NJ15 hours ago
Newark's New Safe Surrender Program A Haven for Fugitives
Newark, NJ14 hours ago
How Sweet It Is! Mayor James Damiano Cuts Ribbon on New Little Falls Pastry Shop
Little Falls, NJ19 hours ago
Fear, Anxiety Gripping Residents Anticipating Nabisco Tower Implosion
Fair Lawn, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Police Department Promotes 9
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Fire on Ashton Court in Holmdel
Holmdel, NJ2 days ago
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 7: February 13, 2023-February 19, 2023
Bloomfield, NJ14 hours ago
Friday, Feb. 24: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ15 hours ago
Sneak Peek: Jernick's Gourmet Specialties Coming Soon to Nutley Center
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
VIDEO "The Party of the Year" May 6, 2023: 18th Annual Monmouth Park Charity Fund Kentucky Derby Party.
Oceanport, NJ9 hours ago
Who Will be King of Wing? Cranford Announces Participating Restaurants for This Weekend's Fire & Ice Festival
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Cranford to Cut the Ribbon on New Rec Center Saturday
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
March 1 Meeting to Name Members to Bayonne Municipal Hospital Authority
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Tractor Trailer Truck takes out trees along Belvidere Road during school hours
Phillipsburg, NJ23 hours ago
Funeral Details Announced for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Sayreville, NJ1 day ago
Cannabis Store Proponents Fill Roxbury Meeting
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Paramus Council Considering Bringing Back Call-In for Meetings
Paramus, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy