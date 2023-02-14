Madison Fire Department to Hold 'Wet Down' Event in June 2023

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Fire Department will hold a special 'Wet Down' event to celebrate the arrival of Engine 3. The event will be held at the Fire and Police Building on Saturday June 10 from 3pm - 9pm.

The Madison Council approved the event at the Monday February 13 meeting.

