Doylestown, PA
Doylestown Named Most Beautiful Town To Visit in Pennsylvania

By Ed Doyle,

9 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A travel website has named Doylestown the hands-down most beautiful town to visit in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The website, The Travel, compiled a list of the 10 most beautiful towns to visit in the Keystone State. The author of the list wrote that Doylestown’s “picturesque, historic, and cultural attractions make it a perennial fave for both PA visitors and residents looking for a fun day (or weekend!) away.”

The author called out attractions like Fonthill Castle, the Mercer Museum, the James A. Michener Art Museum and Peace Valley Lavender Farm. (The farm is located in New Britain Township, but it’s close enough for a travel list.)

For food and drink, the author recommended 86 West, Nourish by MAMA and Omiza Restaurant. And for overnight stays, it listed The Doylestown Inn and the Hargrave House Bed & Breakfast.

New Hope, which is perennial favorite on these lists, came in at No. 10. Is it possible that our neighbor to the north didn’t fare better on the list because, as the list author says, New Hope is a “bustling tourist destination?”

Other towns in our part of the state that made the list were Bethlehem, Jim Thorpe, Lancaster and Milford.

