Chicago Cubs Top 100 Prospects: No. 1 — Pete Crow-Armstrong

Now, let’s jump into the breakdown the Cubs’ top prospect: Pete Crow-Armstrong.

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, 20, High-A South Bend

Scouting Grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 50 | Run: 60 | Arm: 60 | Field: 70 | Overall: 60

Before he was the sole player traded to Chicago for a half-season rental of Javier Baez , who would have thought that Pete Crow-Armstrong (PCA)—the 19th pick of the 2020 MLB Draft by the New York Mets—would be the top prospect in the Cubs’ farm system and a top 30 prospect in all of baseball? Crow-Armstrong played in just six games with the Mets’ Low-A team in 2021 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Still, the Cubs were high enough on him to settle on him as the asking price for Baez during their star sell off a couple of seasons ago.

The 5th-ranked prospect in New York’s system before the trade, Crow-Armstrong slotted highly in the Cubs’ farm system immediately upon his arrival thanks to a high-contact bat with legitimate Gold Glove potential in center field. His range in the outfield is ridiculously impressive, and he has been producing web gems since his high school days. The profile of a high-impact defender and top-of-the-order bat made Crow-Armstrong an impressive prospect right away.

There was buzz surrounding Crow-Armstrong, highlighted by the mystery of his potential due to the right-shoulder surgery that knocked him out in his first season. Would he be the legitimate leadoff man the Cubs haven’t had since Dexter Fowler? Would he forever be hampered by his shoulder injury? Is he injury prone? Is he a Gold Glove winner in the making? In 2021, we just didn't know. Then, in 2022, Crow-Armstrong provided us with some answers. And they are good answers.

Not only has Crow-Armstrong been delivering, he has also adjusted his swing and built out his profile a bit to have legitimate above-average power. Rather quickly, PCA showed that he was already too advanced for Low-A ball at the age of 20. In 38 games with Myrtle Beach, Crow-Armstrong slashed .354/.443/.557 with a 1.000 OPS, 5 doubles, 3 triples, and 7 home runs. He stole 13 bases while only getting caught 4 times, and he walked 22 times against just 33 strike outs.

Crow-Armstrong’s performance earned him a promotion to High-A South Bend rather quickly, and—while he didn’t put up the same type of video-game numbers that he did with the Pelicans—PCA still showcased strong offensive numbers. Over 63 games, Crow-Armstrong slashed .287/.333/.498 , hit 15 doubles, 7 triples, and 9 home runs, and stole 19 more bases. If you watched a Pelicans or South Bend Cubs game in 2022, you were likely going to see some type of highlight from PCA. It’s why he won 6 “Biggest Yes” awards in my abbreviated Around the Farm series, which was the second most in the farm system behind just Matt Mervis.

The offensive output skyrocketed Crow-Armstrong up prospect rankings nationally, and he quickly assumed the top spot in the Cubs’ system . Advanced contact skills, impressive power, and plus base running turned Crow-Armstrong into a five-tool threat. Still, though, the best aspect of PCA’s game remains on defense.

You could post Crow-Armstrong in center field for the Cubs right now, and he would be a Gold Glove contender. PCA has the range to seemingly cover the entire outfield, a great arm, and the glove is truly elite. If you’ve been keeping up with the series thus far, you’ve probably noticed me referencing other outfield prospects as likely shifting away from center field in the majors. The primary reason for that is Crow-Armstrong. He’ll be the Cubs’ everyday center fielder when he reaches Chicago, and he’ll be dang good at it.

The question now is when fans can expect to see Crow-Armstrong in the MLB. He’s showcasing he already has a high floor, but you could see the need for him to continue to get used to more advanced pitching as PCA was promoted to High-A. Even with his impressive slash line, Crow-Armstrong struck out 69 times as opposed to taking 14 walks. PCA’s aggressive approach at the plate can be taken advantage of as he faces more talented and refined pitchers.

Still, if Crow-Armstrong continues to develop and show out like he has been, it is feasible to see him in Wrigley in 2025. It’s possible to see PCA as a .280+ hitter, a double-digit home run hitter, and an advanced defender for years to come. MLB ETA: 2025

Well, that’s it! That’s my list of the top 100 prospects in the Chicago Cubs’ farm system. I have the whole list on a Google Doc that I’ll share out soon where I will continuously update it with new international prospects, draftees, and shifts among the current players in the farm. Let’s keep the prospect talk going! As always, if you see anything on my lists you disagree or agree with, let me know! I’d love to talk about it with you.

