Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Padres agree to deal with former All-Star pitcher

By Darryn Albert,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Urfsk_0knLvUBw00

Oct 18, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin (3) during a press conference before game one of the NLCS of the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres continue to load the boat with talent.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Tuesday that the Padres have reached an agreement with free agent righty Michael Wacha, pending a physical. The 31-year-old Wacha was one of the top pitchers left on the market.

Wacha, the NLCS MVP in 2013 as well as an All-Star in 2015, has battled a number of injuries in recent years, mainly to his shoulder. But he had a very solid 2022 with the Boston Red Sox, going 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 23 total starts.

While they spent like mad elsewhere on the roster this offseason, the Padres had done little to upgrade their rotation, even after losing Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea in free agency. But Wacha now comes aboard just days after San Diego agreed to a big extension with a current starting pitcher .

The post Padres agree to deal with former All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Dodgers hire notorious ex-Red Sox employee
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Yankees slugger lands deal with NL team
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Mets planning interesting front office strategy
New York City, NY2 days ago
Freddie Freeman making notable change for 2nd season with Dodgers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tim Anderson sends message to White Sox about his contract
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Report: Triston Casas irked some Red Sox teammates with his antics last season
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Ex-Yankees champion makes debut for Savannah Bananas
Daytona Beach, FL9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy