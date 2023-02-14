Padres agree to deal with former All-Star pitcher

The San Diego Padres continue to load the boat with talent.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Tuesday that the Padres have reached an agreement with free agent righty Michael Wacha, pending a physical. The 31-year-old Wacha was one of the top pitchers left on the market.

Wacha, the NLCS MVP in 2013 as well as an All-Star in 2015, has battled a number of injuries in recent years, mainly to his shoulder. But he had a very solid 2022 with the Boston Red Sox, going 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 23 total starts.

While they spent like mad elsewhere on the roster this offseason, the Padres had done little to upgrade their rotation, even after losing Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea in free agency. But Wacha now comes aboard just days after San Diego agreed to a big extension with a current starting pitcher .

