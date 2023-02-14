Bill to expand KEES scholarship uses passes Kentucky House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill that would expand the options for students using merit-based scholarships funded by Kentucky Lottery proceeds cleared a state House committee.

State Rep. Steve Bratcher, R-Elizabethtown, presented House Bill 133 before the House Education Committee. Bratcher’s bill would allow recipients of Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships to use the awards for career-development programs.

“It allows… other students or other people pursuing further education to get certifications instead of degrees,” Bratcher said.

Under the bill, Bratcher said recipients could use KEES awards to cover the cost of getting a commercial driver’s license or classes in computer coding or a medical field.

KEES scholarships are awarded annually to Kentucky high school students with a 2.5 grade point average. A student earning a 3.0 GPA in all four years of high school would receive $1,000 for each year of their college education. Bonus money is also available based on a student’s ACT score.

Jessie Schook, the vice president of workforce and economic development for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, told the committee that her office regularly meets with businesses across the state. Often, those businesses have specific workforce needs.

“We are able to lift up rapid-response, custom training programs,” she said. “Many of the programs that Rep. Bratcher just mentioned were created and designed and developed to address those immediate labor market needs.”

Sometimes, students who receive technical training for a specific career also earn college credit for coursework that can go toward an associate’s degree, Schook added.

If approved, students looking to utilize KEES money for approved programs would need to be reimbursed up to the amount of the scholarship they earned.

Erin Klarer, the vice president for government relations and communications at the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, estimated that using KEES money in that fashion would increase the scholarship program’s expenses by no more than $100,000 in any year.

HB 133 now moves to the House floor, and if it becomes law, it will take effect for the 2023-24 academic year.