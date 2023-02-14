This Theory on Why We've Never Found a Bigfoot Body Actually Makes a Lot of Sense

The big question that comes up in every conversation about Bigfoot is why, if these animals exist, has no one ever brought in a body or bones of these animals. We can find fossils of animals that have been extinct for hundreds of millions of years, but no physical evidence of whatever it is that has been throwing rocks at hikers in the woods this past year?

Bigfoot enthusiasts have many theories for this—that the creature is not so much an animal in the traditional sense, but rather some kind of forest spirit , and he can phase in and out of our reality at will. But here’s another explanation.

In this video (which continues here on YouTube ), a woman puts forth the theory that the reason we’e never found remains of Bigfoot is that Bigfoot survivors bury, hide, and otherwise destroy evidence of their dead on purpose.

To back up this claim, she presents findings on how researchers know that great apes mourn their dead and interact with its body. (She claims that this is the first species outside of humans who have been observed doing this, but that’s not true. Several species have been observed in mourning behavior. A few years ago an orca named Tahlequah made international headlines for carrying her dead calf with her while she swam for several weeks and over a thousand miles.)

Nevertheless, if Bigfoot is an intelligent species, as most claim it to be, it makes sense that it too would exhibit mourning behaviors, If it’s as intelligent as human, it might even be capable and desirous of hiding the bodies of its dead from humans, because it knows what we’re like.

What do you think?

