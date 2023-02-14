Change location
High School Esports Takes the Stage
By Meredith Wilcox,9 days ago
A Look at the First-Ever National High School LAN Event
It's time to cue the blaring lights and thundering applause, because High School Esports is finally getting the recognition it deserves. This year, the annual HSEL Nationals will be taking things up a notch with its very first-ever live National LAN event. Not only is this the High School Esports League’s first live Nationals, but it’s shaping up to be the largest high school esports event.
This exciting new chapter in High School Esports will feature three major titles - Brawlhalla, Rocket League, and Valorant - played out in an in-person LAN experience in Kansas City, Missouri. Lets game esports arena will be hosting the tournament.
Unfortunately for anyone in the league playing a game not in the big three, the competitive experience will be from the comfort of your own setup. Try not to take out frustrations on the TOs and moderators. I’m talking to you, R6 players.
Despite the hybrid format, participation in this National event marks a huge milestone in the development of High School Esports. In particular, the competitive integrity of its esports scene.
In the instance of repeat winners from Fall to Spring Major, the next team or player in the standings will instead qualify for Nationals.
