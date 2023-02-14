High School Esports Takes the Stage

A Look at the First-Ever National High School LAN Event

It's time to cue the blaring lights and thundering applause, because High School Esports is finally getting the recognition it deserves. This year, the annual HSEL Nationals will be taking things up a notch with its very first-ever live National LAN event. Not only is this the High School Esports League’s first live Nationals, but it’s shaping up to be the largest high school esports event.

What Titles can we Expect for High School Esports

This exciting new chapter in High School Esports will feature three major titles - Brawlhalla, Rocket League, and Valorant - played out in an in-person LAN experience in Kansas City, Missouri. Lets game esports arena will be hosting the tournament.

Unfortunately for anyone in the league playing a game not in the big three, the competitive experience will be from the comfort of your own setup. Try not to take out frustrations on the TOs and moderators. I’m talking to you, R6 players.

Despite the hybrid format, participation in this National event marks a huge milestone in the development of High School Esports. In particular, the competitive integrity of its esports scene.

Key Tournament Dates

Virtual Nationals - May 12th - 14th

In-person LAN - May 19th - 20th

How Qualifiers for Nationals are selected

Regional winners for Rocket League & Valorant

Regional winners from Fall Major



Regional Winners from Spring Major

All other titles have qualifiers based on placing top 4

Top 4 from Fall Major



Top 4 from Spring Major

In the instance of repeat winners from Fall to Spring Major, the next team or player in the standings will instead qualify for Nationals.