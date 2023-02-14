Ohio Train Derailment Puts Scrutiny on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is facing scrutiny from regulators, public officials and residents as cleanup and environmental-monitoring efforts continue in a small Ohio town after the derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals.

Roughly 50 cars of a 150-car Norfolk Southern train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, causing a chemical fire and prompting the evacuation of residents in an area near the accident. Officials had to later drain vinyl chloride—a colorless gas that can easily burn and is used to make hard plastic resin—from five tanker cars to prevent an explosion.

Some of the derailed, breached or burned railcars carried other chemicals that can present health hazards, such as isobutylene, a flammable gas, and butyl acrylate, which is used to make coatings and sealants, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. //

While the accident remains under investigation, federal transportation safety officials believe that a train car wheel bearing overheated and failed before the derailment.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last week said it was safe for residents to return to East Palestine and nearby areas after early concerns following the derailment. State and federal officials as well as those from the railroad are continuing to study the accident’s effects on the town of roughly 4,700 residents, located between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and beyond.

At a press conference Tuesday, state environmental and health officials said the controlled release of chemicals affected local waterways, causing the death of about 3,500 fish.

A “contaminant plume” that contained fire combustion chemicals was traveling about a mile an hour down the Ohio River, which supplies drinking water to the region, according to Tiffani Kavalec, division chief of the state Environmental Protection Agency. The agency was tracking the plume, she said, adding that water treatment plants were effective at making water in the river safe.

“We’re pretty confident that these low levels are not getting passed on to the customers,” said Ms. Kavalec.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, asked residents in the affected area that use well water to have it checked if they had concerns. He encouraged residents to drink bottled water until their water is deemed safe.

Neither the federal EPA nor Norfolk Southern have shared details on the total amount of chemicals that were released after the derailment and controlled burn. The agency has said the company might be responsible for site cleanup costs under federal law.

Air testing inside 396 homes detected no vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride, the EPA said Tuesday. A further 65 homes will still need to be screened.

Norfolk Southern has said its accident response remains in close coordination with local, state and federal officials. Water samples from wells have been gathered for testing, and results will be out next week. Soil sampling from the derailment site will be done before the soil is removed, the company added.

The railroad says it will continue to clean up the area and fund remediation and environmental monitoring. It has already restarted service along the train route, which serves a major rail yard in Conway, Pa., about 25 miles southeast of East Palestine.

“Our business is right across the street from the fire on the tracks,” said Bob Figley, who owns Brushville Supply, a maintenance and repair hardware store that reopened Thursday. He said he has reservations about the long- and short-term effects of the accident and that he doesn’t have much trust or confidence in testing paid for by Norfolk Southern and its independent contractors.

“I feel a responsibility to protect my workers and struggle on how to accomplish that,” said Mr. Figley, who is in his 70s. He said he grew up in East Palestine and has lived there almost all his life.

Several lawsuits have been filed against Norfolk Southern, alleging negligence and being exposed to toxic substances following the chemical releases. Surveillance video from a business, in Salem Ohio, shows a fire burning under one train car as it passed by the facility—miles before the train derailed.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) said on Twitter on Monday that Norfolk Southern “should be held accountable” and pay for site cleanup and continued safety monitoring.

Norfolk Southern declined to comment on the lawsuits. The company said it had distributed more than $1.2 million directly to families to cover the costs of evacuation, such as lodging and food, and has helped more than 700 families and some businesses. It also said it is contacting and meeting affected local businesses to provide aid.

“You just ripped from us our small-town motto,” said a resident in East Palestine, Lenny Glavan, in a letter to Norfolk Southern’s chief executive that was posted on Facebook. “The place we wanted to be and just wanted to stay.”

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw responded to the letter, saying he appreciated Mr. Glavan’s honesty and concerns for his hometown. “I know how important it is to raise a family in a place where you feel supported. It pains me to see the way your community has been upended,” Mr. Shaw wrote in an email to Mr. Glavan.

Norfolk Southern shares have lost nearly 7% of their value since the derailment, shedding several billions of dollars in market value.

The company dealt with a derailment and cleanup effort last year after authorities said a train struck a truck in an area northeast of Pittsburgh, resulting in a spill of petroleum distillates. The accident cost the company $30.8 million, JPMorgan analysts said, adding that legal settlements from civil lawsuits aren’t included in this figure.

Train derailments have been on the decline in recent years, federal data show, and a small fraction of those result in the release of hazardous materials. The Association of American Railroads, an industry trade group, said accidents involving the release of hazardous material have declined 55% since 2012, with more than 99% of carloads arriving at their destination without a spill or release.

In 2022, there were 353 rail incidents involving a release of hazardous material, according to federal Transportation Department data. Some of those incidents aren’t derailments and involved faulty valves or plugs and bolts that needed tightening.

Since 2015, regulators have required tougher standards for tank cars carrying dangerous chemicals and gas and have had the rail industry phase out older tank cars. The new standards include having a high-capacity, pressure-relief valve, shields at both ends of the car to protect against punctures and reinforced protection around the tank car to prevent it from overheating in a fire.

Norfolk Southern has already replaced the tracks and resumed the movement of freight trains through East Palestine. Trains are coming by more frequently, said Mr. Figley, the hardware-store owner. “I know there is a freight backlog,” he said, “but is that more important than people’s potential health risk?”

