Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
KFOR

Wind advisory in effect as strong winds impact Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGIlM_0knLpcES00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been outside, you may have noticed the strong winds across the state.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the following counties:

  • Woodward
  • Major
  • Garfield
  • Noble
  • Dewey
  • Blaine
  • Kingfisher
  • Logan
  • Payne
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Oklahoma
  • Lincoln
  • Grady
  • McClain
  • Cleveland
  • Pottawatomie
  • Seminole
  • Hughes
  • Tillman
  • Comanche
  • Stephens
  • Garvin
  • Murray
  • Pontotoc
  • Coal
  • Cotton
  • Jefferson
  • Carter
  • Johnston
  • Atoka
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • Bryan.

The wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meteorologists say winds have been recorded at 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts blowing at 55 miles per hour.

Police: Search for missing cat leads to homicide investigation

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the strong winds are impacting driving conditions in the Panhandle.

The wind is kicking up dirt, so the visibility on roadways is very low.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Turkish Oklahomans come together to support earthquake relief efforts
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma woman dies in accident during first solo skydive
Sallisaw, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma double murder suspect arrested in California
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes meth, fentanyl and heroin in recent busts
Oklahoma City, OK18 hours ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, OK17 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Oklahoma pastor arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a child
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy