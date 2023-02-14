Wind advisory in effect as strong winds impact Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been outside, you may have noticed the strong winds across the state.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the following counties:

Woodward

Major

Garfield

Noble

Dewey

Blaine

Kingfisher

Logan

Payne

Caddo

Canadian

Oklahoma

Lincoln

Grady

McClain

Cleveland

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Hughes

Tillman

Comanche

Stephens

Garvin

Murray

Pontotoc

Coal

Cotton

Jefferson

Carter

Johnston

Atoka

Love

Marshall

Bryan.

The wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meteorologists say winds have been recorded at 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts blowing at 55 miles per hour.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the strong winds are impacting driving conditions in the Panhandle.

The wind is kicking up dirt, so the visibility on roadways is very low.

