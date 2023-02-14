Open in App
Newtown, CT
1010WINS

Michigan State student who also survived Sandy Hook: It's 'incomprehensible'

By Alexis Palmeri,

9 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Jackie Matthews of Newtown, Connecticut has survived her second school shooting at 21 years old. Matthews, a senior at Michigan State University took to TikTok early Tuesday morning to condemn the fact that she has now lived through two mass shootings as “incomprehensible.”

On December 14, 2012, gunman Adam Lanza killed 26 people, including students and teachers. Matthews stated that she still suffers from a “full-blown PTSD fracture” in her lower back from crouching for hours to hide from the gunman in the Sandy Hook classroom.

Now over a decade later, Matthews has endured another mass shooting in which a 43-year-old man killed three and wounded five at Michigan State, later taking his own life.

“But we can no longer just provide love and prayers. It needs to be legislation, it needs to be action. It’s not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent,” Matthews stated.

“I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through,” she continued.

Matthews’ TikTok video was later reposted to Twitter by Moms Demand Action founder, Shannon Watts.

Police are still determining the gunman’s motive at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Community Policy