Celebrate the 2023 Mardi Gras Festival & River Parade in San Antonio, TX

Get the fiesta started early with a city-wide celebration. Courtesy of The San Antonio River Walk

San Antonio islike no other.If there’s one thing San Antonians know to do, it’s how to fiesta. We want to make sure you’recoming up this weekend.Whileis the official day Mardi Gras (aka Fat Tuesday ) celebrations will begin, you can expect celebrations all weekend long in the 210.The biggest of them all is the annual Bud Light Mardi Gras Festival & River Parade . Huge crowds are expected to gather around the river to watch live entertainment, including costumed performers and musicians.This year, you’ll havethe parade on Saturday, Feb. 18 —this year is a “ Walk Royalty Coronation ” happening on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. Watch the crowning of aat the Arneson River Theatre.Want to party like a true local? Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is inviting the community to join in on the fun with a live DJ, White Claw giveaways, and fire + aerial dancers. According to a post , the Instagram-worthy spot will also feature a drag show by Daniella Delabarrio from 6-8 p.m.While entry to Elsewhere is free, you can make sure you get the best view by reserving swings for two people for $75 or tables for up to 10 for $150. Call Elsewhere to