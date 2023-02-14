Celebrate the 2023 Mardi Gras Festival & River Parade in San Antonio, TX

This year, you’ll have two chances to view the parade on Saturday, Feb. 18 — 2-3 p.m. at Museum Reach or 5-6 p.m. at the downtown portion of the River Walk .
New to the festival this year is a “ Walk Royalty Coronation ” happening on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. Watch the crowning of a brand new River Walk Royalty Court at the Arneson River Theatre.
Want to party like a true local? Head Elsewhere . No, literally . Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is inviting the community to join in on the fun with a live DJ, White Claw giveaways, and fire + aerial dancers. According to a post , the Instagram-worthy spot will also feature a drag show by Daniella Delabarrio from 6-8 p.m.
While entry to Elsewhere is free, you can make sure you get the best view by reserving swings for two people for $75 or tables for up to 10 for $150. Call Elsewhere to reserved you spot at (210) 446-9303 .
