San Antonio, TX
6AM City

Celebrate the 2023 Mardi Gras Festival & River Parade in San Antonio, TX

9 days ago
Get the fiesta started early with a city-wide celebration.

Courtesy of The San Antonio River Walk

Get ready for beads and bling. San Antonio is gearing up for a Mardi Gras celebration like no other.

If there’s one thing San Antonians know to do, it’s how to fiesta. We want to make sure you’re not missing out on any big events
coming up this weekend.

While Tuesday, Feb. 21 is the official day Mardi Gras (aka Fat Tuesday ) celebrations will begin, you can expect celebrations all weekend long in the 210.

The biggest of them all is the annual Bud Light Mardi Gras Festival & River Parade . Huge crowds are expected to gather around the river to watch live entertainment, including costumed performers and musicians.

This year, you’ll have two chances to view the parade on Saturday, Feb. 18 — 2-3 p.m. at Museum Reach or 5-6 p.m. at the downtown portion of the River Walk .


New to the festival this year is a “ Walk Royalty Coronation ” happening on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. Watch the crowning of a brand new River Walk Royalty Court at the Arneson River Theatre.

Want to party like a true local? Head Elsewhere . No, literally . Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen is inviting the community to join in on the fun with a live DJ, White Claw giveaways, and fire + aerial dancers. According to a post , the Instagram-worthy spot will also feature a drag show by Daniella Delabarrio from 6-8 p.m.



While entry to Elsewhere is free, you can make sure you get the best view by reserving swings for two people for $75 or tables for up to 10 for $150. Call Elsewhere to reserved you spot at (210) 446-9303 .
