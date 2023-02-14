Open in App
Renderings for new SAT terminal to be unveiled this week

9 days ago
Howdy — a new terminal is plans to take SAT to new heights.

The design renderings and 3D model of a new terminal planned for San Antonio International Airport will be revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at City Council’s “B Session” meeting.

In case you missed it, SAT is currently undergoing a multi-year terminal expansion
that will add a new 17-gate terminal , five new gates at existing terminals, a parking garage, and a ground transportation center .

The Terminal Development Program is on schedule with a completion date set for mid-2028.

Want to be among the first to preview it ? Head to City Hall . All City Council “A Session” and “B Session” meetings are open to the public, in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act . You can also tune into the live broadcast via the
government channel online at 2 p.m.

Can’t tune in ? Follow us on Instagram as we try to bring you a live look on socials .
