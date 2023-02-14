Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

‘Not forgotten’: Nonprofit gifts grieving widows with Valentine’s Day bouquets

By Anthony Kustura,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoZ02_0knLnvyP00

Some special deliveries are spreading love this Valentine’s Day, but it’s not your average floral delivery service.

Hundreds of grieving widows across the Carolinas received bouquets Tuesday as part of a special project Channel 9’s Anthony Kustura first reported about last year. Now, he learned it’s expanded to brighten even more lives.

Ashley Manning is the founder of the Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach project. Her south Charlotte yard is more of a production line.

“Somebody said your neighbors hate you, you know? And I’m like ‘no, they’re all here,’” Manning said.

PREVIOUS: ‘Bless them’: Charlotte mom surprises 400 widows this Valentine’s Day with flowers, other gifts

Countless volunteers created floral arrangements and gift bags for special deliveries to widows all across the region -- from Tega Cay, to Statesville, to Raleigh. Each recipient is nominated.

On Tuesday, Molly Brown delivered the gifts to her nominee -- her mom, who became a widow 11 years ago.

“Mom started a grief group here at Sardis Presbyterian,” she said.

They snuck into her mother’s bible study for the big reveal. It was a simple act of kindness that spoke volumes and moved the women to tears.

“Our hope is that you will know you are loved and not forgotten on Valentine’s Day,” Brown said.

A year makes quite a difference. Since Kustura first reported on the project last Valentine’s Day, the Widow Outreach project has become a nonprofit organization. That means all the money Manning and her volunteers raise goes to impact even more widows.

RELATED: Valentine’s Day 2023: 10 things you may not know about Valentine’s Day

The Widow Outreach project is serving more than 800 women this Valentine’s Day, doubling the amount from last year. And it’s not just here in the Carolinas -- at least two other states are following Manning’s idea.

Beata Stylianos is still grieving the loss of her husband more than 10 years later. She drove to Charlotte all the way from Washington, D.C. to help, and she’s working to bring the outreach project there next year.

“It’s just the smallest acts of kindness that may seem small, but there are so big,” Stylianos said. “They have this ripple effect.”

For Manning, it’s all about that ripple effect, as well as the realization that you can make a difference from your very yard.

“We were designed to love our neighbors, and if we all took better care of each other, this world would be a lot better,” Manning said.

The organization raised more than $30,000 to provide flowers and gifts this year. They’re already planning for next year’s effort to reach even more people.

(WATCH BELOW: Couple has Valentine’s Day wedding in NICU alongside 1-month-old daughter)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Local Girl Scouts create documentary of Charlotte’s untold Black history
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Thousands of kids to get books from Channel 9 and Promising Pages book drive
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
100 Black Men of Charlotte host community health fair at Greenville Center
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘In so many ways, I’m scared,’ says grandmother whose home was shot into
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Police crackdown on street takeovers in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Charlotte restaurateur Jon Dressler to open Chapter 6 at The Line in South End this summer
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
$2 million lottery ticket sold in Anson County
Wadesboro, NC1 day ago
Computer retailer Micro Center entering Charlotte market with South Boulevard store
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Automated bar startup eyes growth plans after launching at NFL, NBA venues in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Kessler’s late goal lifts Revolution over Charlotte 1-0
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Sprouts Farmers Market to add store in Steele Creek area
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Judge orders police to release DNA testing results to family in 1990 cold case
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC15 hours ago
911 caller says woman who escaped man planning to kill her was ‘crying’ and ‘bloody’
China Grove, NC11 hours ago
National, local leaders meet with Sikh community as part of DOJs “United Against Hate” initiative
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Residents worry about paying higher property taxes after latest revaluations
Dallas, NC10 hours ago
Daimler Truck North America becomes Charlotte FC’s third founding sponsor
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man charged after attacking another patient at Hickory hospital
Hickory, NC12 hours ago
Hickory police investigate 2 attempted armed robberies
Hickory, NC16 hours ago
I-77 South reopened after woman struck, killed by tractor-trailer, officials say
Huntersville, NC1 day ago
Police drone locates teens accused of throwing rocks off bridge over Monroe Expressway
Indian Trail, NC2 days ago
GPD: Man charged with DWI after trying to beat train at crossing
Gastonia, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy