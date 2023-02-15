Open in App
Pageland, SC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Man arrested in connection with dog fighting ring near Pageland, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNDo1_0knLnsKE00

More than 20 dogs were rescued from a dog fighting ring and breeding operation that deputies discovered in the Pageland area.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that one person was arrested in connection with the investigation into the dog fighting.

According to CCSO, animal control officers received a complaint about animal cruelty happening on Smith Lane, just outside of Pageland to the southeast. The sheriff’s office began investigating with the help of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and federal agents.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry, one of the dogs was found roaming the streets.

Deputies said the dog was “acting skittish and acting in an aggressive manner by growling.” The deputy said, “the stray dog was acting like it was going to lunge and try to bite me.”

The investigators went to the property on Feb. 6, and they seized 13 adult dogs and nine puppies. They were taken to the Chesterfield Animal Shelter.

The conditions of the dogs weren’t immediately given. It’s not clear if they’ll be made available for adoption.

SEE MORE: Thousands sign petition to make Pageland intersection safer after deadly crash

“It makes me feel angry because that is not right. It’s not right,” neighbor Demetric Blakeney said.

Blakeney told Channel 9 that she was grateful that law enforcement shut down the dog-fighting ring that wasn’t too far from her daughter’s schools.

“Very grateful that they’re taken away because they’re just like humans,” Blakeney said.

The sheriff’s office says a suspect identified as Derwayne Terry Miller, Sr., was arrested. He’s facing weapons and drug charges, along with animal abuse and neglect charges. Federal charges are also anticipated against Miller.

SLED said it has been cracking down on this kind of activity. In September, the organization said it had seized around 50 pit bulls from York County as part of a massive statewide takedown.

If you have information about any dog fighting in Chesterfield County, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 843-623-2101 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Area Investigators Get Tips On Breaking Up Dog Fighting Rings)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Pee Dee area cop charged by SLED
Darlington, SC19 hours ago
York County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested in Rock Hill chase
Rock Hill, SC1 day ago
UCSO: Child in back of car during chase, crash into Mint Hill
Mint Hill, NC2 hours ago
Arrest made in deadly Charlotte drive-by shooting
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM PD REPORT: New app increases tips, violent crime down
Rockingham, NC15 hours ago
Richmond County deputies charge parolee with meth, gun possession
Cordova, NC1 day ago
Upstate man sentenced to more than 12 years on drug charges
Blacksburg, SC17 hours ago
VIDEO: Four fugitives arrested at Blythewood home
Blythewood, SC1 day ago
Richmond County deputies reportedly find meth, fentanyl, other drugs in ‘suspicious’ vehicle
Rockingham, NC1 day ago
CMPD searching for group involved in north Charlotte armed robbery
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Suspect Arrested After 17-Year-Old Is Shot To Death Near Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
CMPD: Suspect rams police car, leads chase through Uptown
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
CMPD gifts mother, daughter with new car
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
4 people accused of cashing money orders stolen from Charlotte post office
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Laurinburg man arrested, charged with crimes involving minor
Laurinburg, NC3 days ago
Robeson County man sentenced to 21 years for trafficking drugs from Mexico
Maxton, NC2 days ago
1 dead, 1 hurt in wreck on I-485 in south Charlotte, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Man had rifle, 2 stolen guns, drugs when warrant was executed in Concord: DOJ
Concord, NC1 day ago
Wadesboro man charged with stealing from unlocked vehicles
Wadesboro, NC3 days ago
Peachland man charged in drug bust
Peachland, NC3 days ago
Trial begins for father in Gastonia accused of killing 7-week-old son
Gastonia, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy