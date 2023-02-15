Man arrested in connection with dog fighting ring near Pageland, sheriff says

More than 20 dogs were rescued from a dog fighting ring and breeding operation that deputies discovered in the Pageland area.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that one person was arrested in connection with the investigation into the dog fighting.

According to CCSO, animal control officers received a complaint about animal cruelty happening on Smith Lane, just outside of Pageland to the southeast. The sheriff’s office began investigating with the help of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and federal agents.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry, one of the dogs was found roaming the streets.

Deputies said the dog was “acting skittish and acting in an aggressive manner by growling.” The deputy said, “the stray dog was acting like it was going to lunge and try to bite me.”

The investigators went to the property on Feb. 6, and they seized 13 adult dogs and nine puppies. They were taken to the Chesterfield Animal Shelter.

The conditions of the dogs weren’t immediately given. It’s not clear if they’ll be made available for adoption.

“It makes me feel angry because that is not right. It’s not right,” neighbor Demetric Blakeney said.

Blakeney told Channel 9 that she was grateful that law enforcement shut down the dog-fighting ring that wasn’t too far from her daughter’s schools.

“Very grateful that they’re taken away because they’re just like humans,” Blakeney said.

The sheriff’s office says a suspect identified as Derwayne Terry Miller, Sr., was arrested. He’s facing weapons and drug charges, along with animal abuse and neglect charges. Federal charges are also anticipated against Miller.

SLED said it has been cracking down on this kind of activity. In September, the organization said it had seized around 50 pit bulls from York County as part of a massive statewide takedown.

If you have information about any dog fighting in Chesterfield County, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 843-623-2101 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

