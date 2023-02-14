Open in App
Newton, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Research finds four-day workweek offers many benefits

By Jim Morelli,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pY2tE_0knLnUKu00

Nine months ago, Francesco Iacovitti opened Market-Tiamo, an Italian specialty store in Newton Center. Since then, he’s been putting in a lot of hours.

“It’s impossible to find people,” Iacovitti said. “It’s like nobody wants to work.”

But Boston College researcher Juliet Schor, PhD, a professor of sociology, suggests there may be a way to help employers struggling to find workers: Reduce the workweek, without reducing pay.

Schor began studying the idea of a 32-hour workweek that pays like 40 during the pandemic. Dozens of companies are now enrolled in a pilot program in which employees are working four days instead of five -- and without a compromise in salary.

“The draw for companies is two-fold,” Schor said. “On the one hand, they’re coping with employees who are stressed out and burned out. The pandemic has really affected workers in the US and all around the world. But the other thing that we’re seeing more of lately is companies who are unable to fill their positions or who are seeing a lot of employees leave. And so it turns out to be a very powerful tool for attracting workers and retaining them.”

Simply put, two days off per week is not enough for many workers.

“I feel like one of those days you’re using to catch up from the week and then there’s one day for fun,” said Abby Zimage, a worker in Newton. “Having three days you have more time for yourself and less time just scrambling for the week ahead.”

And Schor, author of The Overworked American: The Unexpected Decline of Leisure , said the idea of the 40-hour workweek is outdated.

“We got a five-day week in the 1930s and here we are, 2023, almost a hundred years later and we’re still with the five-day week,” she said. “And yet think about all the productivity growth we’ve had and incredible advances in technology.”

Schor said her studies have so far shown no loss in productivity -- and numerous positive gains.

“What we found in our surveys is stress is down, burn-out is down, physical health is reported to be better,” she said. “Mental health better, positive emotions more, negative emotions less, less fatigue, exercising more and better sleep.”

Absenteeism and resignations are also down in the companies with four-day-a-week schedules, she said.

But how can employees cram five days of work into four? The simple truth is some companies waste a lot of time.

“They have a lot of dysfunctional stuff going on,” Schor said. “The biggest thing that we find is that they change their meeting cultures. White-collar employees in this country spend inordinate amounts of time in meetings.”

Other companies are working to reduce distractions, Schor said. And finally, employee appointments, which used to be taken during the work day, can now be moved to that third day off.

Of course, not every profession can squeeze five days of work into four. In health care, that would be impossible, Schor said. “They’re already working with too much work intensity.”

Still, she sees a definite plus to hospitals moving to the four-day week.

“They are losing a lot of people to burnout, which is expensive for companies and society,” Schor said. One of the things we’ve seen in high burnout professions, where they go to four days and they hire a new person for the fifth day, is that a lot of that additional salary can get offset by the savings of not losing people, not having to train new people not having to pay higher health care benefits for the people whose health is being destroyed by their jobs.”

Schor’s research helped inspire a recent move by the Maryland State Legislature to consider a bill that would incentivize employers who move to a four-day week. In the meantime, Schor’s research goes on, with several new companies just enrolled in the reduced-schedule study.

“I think you can say that our system has been really dysfunctional,” Schor said. “The burden that the American worker is toiling under... you could say it’s an outrage.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Brookline teen uses computer skills to help graphic artists in Ukraine get work from Americans
Brookline, MA1 day ago
‘This is Boston. Nice.’ The story behind Boston’s newest billboard
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Sumner Tunnel restoration project changes closure schedule to reduce impact on travelers this summer
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These are Boston’s most popular dog names and breeds, according to licensing data
Boston, MA1 day ago
Levels of fentanyl found in cocaine on the rise, says BPHC
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Hingham mother believes friend’s drink spiked during sit-down dinner
Hingham, MA1 day ago
North End roof collapse reminds neighbors of another scare involving vacant building
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Boston clergy call for action in response to recent violence
Boston, MA1 day ago
North End roof collapse impacting neighboring buildings
Boston, MA16 hours ago
Person arrested for allegedly starting Boston fire that left 8 people homeless
Boston, MA1 day ago
NH State Police searching for two ‘vulnerable’ women driving between Massachusetts and Maine
Topsham, ME1 day ago
Winter storm brings headaches to Fitchburg
Fitchburg, MA14 hours ago
Ski ya later!: 97-year-old man hangs up the skis after one last run in Haverhill
Haverhill, MA20 hours ago
Massachusetts law enforcement agencies seeing uptick in ‘Glock switch’ recoveries
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man rescued through window of burning home in Stoneham
Stoneham, MA20 hours ago
Two Boston buildings evacuated after neighboring roof collapses
Boston, MA22 hours ago
MassDOT: All lanes reopened on I-495 following removal of stranded MBTA train car
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
Slick, untreated roads may be worse by Friday morning as the temperatures drop
Haverhill, MA10 hours ago
Police: Several businesses, places of worship, hit with hateful graffiti in Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH2 days ago
DOT warns of lane, ramp closures on I-495 during evening drive due to stranded Orange Line train car
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
Tractor-trailer crushed after collision with Somerville bridge
Somerville, MA1 day ago
Several people stabbed in Taunton industrial park; police investigating
Taunton, MA16 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel brings traffic on I-93 to virtual standstill
Boston, MA2 days ago
Encore again accepted illegal bets on Boston College basketball
Everett, MA21 hours ago
Individual fires gun at door of burning home in efforts to rescue man trapped inside in Stoneham
Stoneham, MA14 hours ago
DA outlines timeline of Andover family murder-suicide
Andover, MA1 day ago
Police: Man facing charges after ‘crypto currency mining operation’ discovered under Cohasset school
Cohasset, MA21 hours ago
Stoneham neighborhood shut down after house fire rekindles, prompting large emergency response
Stoneham, MA1 hour ago
Driver cited, NH roadway closed for several hours after trash truck rollover
Barrington, NH2 days ago
Randolph daycare worker charged after mom says 2-year-old daughter’s mouth taped shut
Randolph, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy