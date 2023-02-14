Tesla Leaves its Competition in the Dust in Epic Suv Race

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are some pretty fast SUVs out there, and apparently the Tesla Plaid is one of them...

Check out this video from Twitter user @teslaownersSV to see the Tesla Plaid leave all the other SUV super cars in the dust...

Wow. Now that's a FAST sports utility vehicle. Just wow...Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

Tesla fans were tweeting out in force to show love and support for this incredible vehicle, such as Twitter user @DavidrByrnes who wrote, "More reasons to buy Tesla - Plaid - cheaper, faster, and stronger than any other Super SUV."

While Twitter user @glitchinglive was excited about the sound the Tesla Plaid made as it smoked its competition when he exclaimed, "Anyone else notice the 'woooooosh' sound at the end of the race the car actually sounds like a damn rocket engine that's insane!!!!!!!"

However, Twitter user @MuzikMeister42 actually had the pleasure of getting behind the wheel of a Tesla Plaid to test drive it, and what they had to say about it was pretty exciting, "I don’t think people understand how fast the Plaid really is. I’ve done a few pedal to the metal pulls in insane mode - Your vision goes video game style with the scenery passing by. Hard to describe the feeling. And also had a headache/stomach ache the rest of the day. It's crazy fast!"

Well what do you think? Does this make you want to get a Tesla?

