A man in London is facing jail time after police said he stole close to 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs in an "eggs-travagent theft" worth over $37,000.

Joby Pool, 32, was charged with criminal damage and two counts of theft, the West Mercia Police in western England announced Tuesday.

The theft happened Saturday in the town of Telford when police discovered the chocolate eggs and other chocolate varieties were stolen from a unit.

After the theft, police said a vehicle "presumably purporting to be the Easter Bunny" was stopped and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Theft: Catalytic converter stolen from famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas

More: California man who set 11 fires in national forest sentenced to two and half years in prison

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

'Significant planning' of egg theft

Pool appeared in court Tuesday, where prosecutors said he had done "significant planning" of stealing the Cadbury Creme Eggs, BBC reported .

Pool used a stolen truck with false plates to steal a trailer containing the eggs, prosecutor said, according to the BBC. He had used a metal grinder to get through the gates of the industrial unit where the trailer was located, prosecutors added.

Authorities also determined the haul was worth more than £31,000, roughly $37,000, BBC said.

Police later announced Tuesday Pool plead guilty to all charges, and will remain in custody until his sentencing in March. The Guardian reported he could be sentenced to two years in prison.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man convicted of stealing almost 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs