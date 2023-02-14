Sharks vs. Penguins prediction: Odds, NHL picks for Tuesday, Feb. 14

The San Jose Sharks are in the beginning stages of a rebuild, and it shows in their record. San Jose currently is in 28th place in the NHL and is one of five teams with fewer than 20 wins on the season.

As ugly as this season has been for the Sharks, there are some interesting signals in their statistical data that suggest they haven’t played nearly as poorly as their record suggests.

Here is our NHL picks for Tuesday night, Feb. 14:

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

San Jose ranks ninth in the NHL in expected goals rate and fourth in high-danger chance percentage at five-on-five, meaning the Sharks do a great job of driving play in the right direction at even strength.

Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

The problem is San Jose just doesn’t have the scoring talent or goaltending to make good on its possession numbers.

But what we are seeing is that the team’s ability to control play at five-on-five makes it a dangerous underdog . According to the Action Network, the Sharks are 7-8 when they’ve closed at +170 or higher this season. If you blindly bet $100 on San Jose each time it fit that criteria, you’d be up $580 (38.7 percent ROI).

Whether or not the price on the Sharks gets that high on Tuesday remains to be seen, but they’ve proven to be a live underdog against playoff teams all season and should give an overvalued Pittsburgh Penguins team plenty to think about.

Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks Getty Images

Betting on the NHL?

The Penguins are just 11-9-5 over their last 25 contests, which is just three points ahead of San Jose’s pace in that same span. Back the Sharks.

Sharks +135 ( Caesars )