Super Bowl 2023 betting recap: Big day for sportsbooks, long shot bettors

For the first half of Super Bowl 2023 , it looked like the public was shaping up for one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory. Then came the Chiefs’ rally.

Kansas City’s epic 38-35 comeback win was a victory for sportsbooks in general, especially with so much sharp and public money alike backing the favored Eagles (-1.5) in the weeks leading up to Sunday’s thriller.

It helps that this year’s big game drew a record handle at most shops: roughly $16 billion was projected to come in on this year’s Super Bowl, which was not-so-coincidentally the first in a legal betting state.

Still, bettors made out well on a few of the most popular bets on the board, including a few tasty long shots and prop bets.

It’s rare to see a matchup where the public isn’t lining up to bet Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but that was the case on Sunday – much to the delight of sportsbooks everywhere.

Ahead of Super Bowl 57, roughly 60% of the handle at most books was riding on the Eagles, who had won in blowout fashion in each of their two previous playoff games. And, for a half, it looked like a similar story: Philly boasted a 10-point lead heading into the break, and even that didn’t tell the story of their first-half domination.

Then came Mahomes, fresh off a re-aggravation of his high ankle sprain, to lead one of the best comeback wins in Super Bowl history. The newly minted two-time MVP finished with a combined 226 yards and three touchdowns, and his critical scamper on his team’s final drive set up Kansas City’s game-winning field goal.

That play helped Mahomes secure his second Super Bowl MVP award – another big win for sportsbooks. The Chiefs quarterback was dealing around +130 at most shops and was among the best possible results for most books, with bettors mostly targeting long shots in the top-heavy market.

Patrick Mahomes Getty Images

While the overall result was a good outcome for sportsbooks, some of the most popular wagers ahead of Super Bowl 57 cashed in bettors’ favor in Sunday’s high-flying contest.

The biggest win for the public came in the first quarter, when Travis Kelce hauled in an 18-yard touchdown on the Chiefs’ opening drive. Kelce was the most-bet player to score an anytime TD (-135) at multiple books, and he was among the most popular bets for Kansas City’s first touchdown (+350), too.

The first touchdown overall came on the first drive of the game, when Jalen Hurts plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard score – which, again, was among the most popular wagers (+650) from the betting public. So was the over, which cashed easily in a game that soared well above the pregame total of 51 or thereabouts at most shops.

As for player props? Entering Sunday, the most-bet prop at BetMGM was Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rushing yards. He had 18 yards in the first half but just three in the second half – barely enough for bettors to squeak by in a game full of offensive production on both sides.

As for some of the wackier prop bets ahead of Sunday’s big game? Even those cashed on a day that, outside of the final result, was great for the public.

You could tell it was shaping up to be that kind of day in the first quarter, when Harrison Butker’s field-goal attempt doinked off the uprights and fell harmlessly to the turf. At DraftKings, 96% of all bets were on “yes” for a kick to hit the uprights (+450), which felt like a sucker bet in theory until it cashed on Sunday.

The same goes for the “octopus” – when a player scores a touchdown and 2-point conversion on the same drive. That had never happened in Super Bowl history, but 98% of bets were on yes at 14/1. Sure enough, Hurts pulled it off on his team’s final scoring drive, capping off a banner day for long-shot bettors worldwide.

One of the biggest long shots to cash on Sunday? Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was 75/1 to score a touchdown, while a defensive touchdown of any kind was dealing at 3/1 at FanDuel . Both cashed on arguably the biggest play of the game, when Bolton scooped up a Hurts fumble in the second quarter and returned it for six to keep the Chiefs’ hopes alive – and ultimately save the day for sportsbooks ahead of Kansas City’s thrilling win.