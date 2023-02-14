AJ Brown ‘knew deep down’ Eagles’ controversial field-goal call was wrong choice

A.J. Brown’s gut spoke to him on another crucial fourth-down decision for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His gut wasn’t a fan of head coach Nick Sirianni’s call.

The Eagles faced a fourth-and-6 from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line, leading 24-21 in the third quarter. Sirianni, known for his aggressive play-calling and a 73% rate on fourth-down conversions in 2022, played conservatively and kicked a field goal.

AJ Brown after #Eagles only got FG in 3rd knew things might not be good. ⁦ @SportsRadioWIP ⁩ pic.twitter.com/PH2re6wZzP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 14, 2023

Fans and players were surprised, as Sirianni was gutsy on a fourth down in field goal range earlier in the game. He went for it twice on a first-half touchdown drive, too. The field goal extended the Eagles’ lead to six points, but the Chiefs left victorious, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII .

Brown, a first-year Eagle, didn’t have a good feeling after the call. On Tuesday at the team’s facility, the wideout told WIP-FM , “When we went up 27-21, I knew deep down there was probably a chance we were going to lose.”

A.J. Brown answers media questions about the field goal decision on Tuesday. Twitter

Brown continued to say it has been a “tough 48 hours” and he was “dreading this interview,” since the big game’s outcome had him at a loss for words.

“I’ve got up of the mat every single time in my life. I’m 100 percent. I’m still here,” he said when asked how he will overcome the loss and move on to next season. “So, it’s just another time. Gotta keep going, you know. Figure out a way to shape back from this and go to work.”

Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of Super Bowl 2023. USA TODAY Sports

Despite the loss weighing heavily on his mind, Brown had a stellar season with the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, a friend who tried to recruit Brown to Alabama back in their college days. After leaving the Tennessee Titans for Philly in April, he concluded his 2022 regular season with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns.