Open in App
Prairie View, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Prairie View A&M University president Dr. Ruth Simmons joining Rice University

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rkb0h_0knLjNGD00

Nearly a year after Dr. Ruth Simmons announced she was stepping down as president of Prairie View A&M , Rice University announced she will be joining them as President's Distinguished Fellow.

In March 2022, Simmons announced she was stepping down after accepting her position at PVAMU in July 2017. At that time, her future was expected to continue through June 2023. "Be assured that while I will step down from the presidency, my work for Prairie View A&M will not cease," Simmons wrote at the time.

Then late last week, Simmons publicly stated she would be leaving Prairie View sooner than expected.

"It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that I will leave my position as president of Prairie View A&M University at the end of February," she wrote. "No one is more surprised than I by this premature end to my tenure."

On Tuesday, Rice announced that in her new role, Simmons will work with a variety of programs across campus and advise the president's office on various matters.

The video above is from a sit-down interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson, where Simmons discussed her ground-breaking role.

According to Rice, Simmons will begin her role as President's Distinguished Fellow on April 1.

"Often cited as one of the most consequential higher education leaders of this generation, and one of the most important and compelling local and national leaders, (Simmons) has served numerous universities, corporations, and nonprofit organizations in an advisory capacity," Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said. " I am grateful and excited that she will continue her broad and impactful outreach from her position at Rice."

For more on Simmons' new role at Rice, visit the university's website.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Parker McCollum to work Raising Cane's drive-thru in Conroe today
Conroe, TX19 hours ago
These are the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2023 World's Championship BBQ Contest winners!
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Longtime Houston BBQ cookoff judge returns to contest after undergoing amputation in 2022
Houston, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crosby ISD becomes largest school district in Texas to adopt a 4-day instructional week
Crosby, TX9 hours ago
Spring Branch home being built with 3D-printing machine hopes to be future of technology
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Communal housing in Houston's East End hopes to promote sustainability by using geothermal energy
Houston, TX3 days ago
Junk Hippy market at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg tops weekend events
Rosenberg, TX3 days ago
Corpus Christi mother hopes Houston hospital can help her unborn baby who has a half a heart
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Remains found in Sam Houston National Forest identified as woman police believe was dismembered
Houston, TX12 hours ago
2023 Houston Downtown Rodeo Parade: What to know before you go
Houston, TX4 days ago
Houston Astros' former GM to accept role as VP of baseball strategy for Toronto Blue Jays
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Westpark Tollway expansion design nearing completion almost 8 years after announcement
Katy, TX11 hours ago
'It's a lot:' There are hundreds of active water leaks in Houston, costing everyone money
Houston, TX4 days ago
13 Investigates why a program to reduce jail backlog isn't being used
Houston, TX1 day ago
Affordable housing project moves forward despite pushback from residents in Upper Kirby
Houston, TX5 days ago
Humble ISD middle school student arrested after school dance prank causes panic
Humble, TX8 hours ago
Tex-Mex restaurant in Cypress goes cashless after 4th robbery in less than 1 year, management says
Cypress, TX7 hours ago
Deer Park facility received half a million gallons of Ohio derailment's toxic runoff, Judge says
Deer Park, TX3 days ago
What's next for the property where 'Candy Man' Dean Corll's house once stood?
Pasadena, TX3 days ago
Man who murdered aunt, uncle in Houston is accused of killing cellmate in California, officials say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Deer Park waste disposal company will house toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment, TCEQ says
Deer Park, TX5 days ago
Seeing smoke in northwest Houston? Large mulch fire has been burning for hours off Crawford Road
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Bring your cowboy hats and patience! Expect road closures as Rodeo Houston kicks off this weekend
Houston, TX3 days ago
22-year-old pleads guilty, sentenced to 7 years for striking Galveston doctor on bike, docs say
Galveston, TX1 day ago
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for stomping man to death near Greyhound bus station in downtown
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston before turning himself in
Houston, TX19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy