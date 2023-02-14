Open in App
Naples, FL
See more from this location?
Entertainment Tonight

Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Selfie Kid Ryan McKenna Arrested in Florida

By Miguel A. Melendez‍,

9 days ago

Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Selfie Kid Ryan McKenna Arrested in Florida

Ryan McKenna, who earned fame as a 13-year-old New England Patriots fan after snapping a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl LII halftime show, was arrested in Florida.

According to his arrest record, McKenna, 18, was arrested Saturday on three counts of obstruction of an officer, resisting law enforcement official without violence and battery on a law enforcement official. He was booked by the Collier County Sheriff's Office and is due back in court on March 6.

As for what led to the arrest, TMZ is reporting McKenna allegedly got into a drunken fight with a friend whileat a mall restaurant in Naples, Florida. The outlet reports that when police arrived, they spoke to a 15-year-old boy who told them he was friends with McKenna and that they got into an argument that got out of hand. The 15-year-old boy alleged McKenna got so upset, he pushed the table where they were all sitting at and yelled obscenities at the boy's girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPAQI_0knLj6L700
Collier County Sheriff's Office

Mall security requested McKenna be escorted off the property, but he's alleged to have turned aggressive, waving his arms and trying to approach the 15-year-old boy. And when cops tried to intervene and calm him down, TMZ reports McKenna continued yelling and grabbed the officers' hands and removed them from his chest.

The outlet reports cops tried to handcuff McKenna, who allegedly resisted, forcing officers to pin him to the ground where he continued to resist until finally they were able to handcuff him.

Justin Timberlake Nearly Brings 'Selfie Kid' Ryan McKenna to Tears -- Watch!

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Justin Timberlake Nearly Brings 'Selfie Kid' Ryan McKenna to Tears -- Watch!

McKenna's mom, Tracy, later told TMZ that her son was not drunk and he was horsing around with friends. She added that he only pushed the table, in an attempt to be funny, after one of McKenna's friends pulled a chair out fromunder him.

Back in 2018, all eyes were on McKenna near the end of Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show, when the singer motioned McKenna to grab his phone and snap a selfie .

ETspoke with McKenna just moments after he snapped the selfie with Timberlake."It was really crazy," he shared at the time, still in awe. "I've gotten so much stuff on social media and stuff. It's crazy. My phone is blowing up."

McKenna would later appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , where Timberlake surprised the so-called "Selfie Kid."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Selfie Kid' From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Talks 'Awesome' Moment (Exclusive)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Marc Anthony Kisses Wife Nadia Ferreira's Baby Bump After Winning Premio Lo Nuestro Tropical Album of the Year
Miami, FL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Kansas City, MO24 days ago
Inside the Intimate Backyard Wedding of Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie (Exclusive)
Malibu, CA15 hours ago
Eagles fan made an absolutely hilarious addition to a premature Super Bowl champions tattoo
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday in Las Vegas With Daughter Ella
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff in 'Greatness' Video: 'Take Did That'
Houston, TX21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy