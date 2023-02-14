James Harden to hire first full-time agent since 2017 before free agency

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is set to enter free agency again in 2023 after signing a 1+1 deal in the 2022 offseason. He has a player option to remain in Philadelphia for the 2023-24 season, but one has to assume he will opt out in order to try and get more money.

Therefore, he has officially hired his full-time agent to help him handle things. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden will be represented by Troy Payne, a former Adidas executive who is partnering with agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier to lead Equity Basketball. Payne, Silverman and Grier are now the agents for Harden, who signed a two-year contract with the 76ers last offseason and has the ability to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

One has to assume that Harden would just do the same thing that he did in 2022. He will likely opt-out and then sign a new deal with the Sixers. While there have been plenty of reports and thoughts that he could return to the Houston Rockets, it wouldn’t make much sense if he did that. Philadelphia gives him his best shot to win.