Democrat Adam Frisch, who nearly unseated Lauren Boebert, announces second run against her

The Democrat who nearly unseated Republican Lauren Boebert in a shock race in 2022 has announced his intention to run against her again.

Adam Frisch, who formerly served on Aspen County Council, announced his bid against the controversial congresswoman on Tuesday.

“I. AM. RUNNING,” Mr Frisch, 55, tweeted on Tuesday. “You heard it here first! I am officially launching my campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert and restore dignity to #C003 representation. We lost by a mere 546 votes in ‘22 -- the closest race in the country -- and know we can make that up in ‘24.”

The race was so close that the results of a final recount were not announced for weeks, though Mr Frisch conceded in the meantime. He accompanied his Tuesday announcement with links to opportunities for volunteering for and donating to his campaign.

Mr Frisch said in a statement this week that “it was the honor of a lifetime building a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters who rejected Boebert’s extremism with their vote in 2022. But our work in CO-3 is not done.”

“November’s election results show us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated, which is why I have decided to launch my 2024 congressional campaign. Despite her near-loss in a district that favored Republicans by 9 points, Boebert has only doubled-down on her divisive antics, attention-seeking, and angertainment that does nothing to benefit the people of Southern and Western Colorado. Out of all the extremists in congress, we’ve proven that Boebert is the only one who can be defeated,” he said.

“I humbly ask for your support as I get back to work to give CO-3 a representative who will take the job seriously and work across the aisle. When elected, I will join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to find solutions and deliver results for the families, businesses, and communities in this district.”

During his bid to defeat the Republican last year, Mr Frisch told The Independent he believed that “those that know her best do not care for her, and a lot more people know her now than before. And not for good reason.”

He said he felt Colorado constituents “want the circus to stop.” He had already filed paperwork -- before Tuesday’s announcement -- with the Federal Elections Commission to run against Boebert a second time.

