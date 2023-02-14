WATCH: Florida couple gets engaged during ‘Date Night on Ice’ at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida couple is feeling all the love this Valentine’s Day after the Tampa Bay Lightning provided them with a special date night.

Ahead of the love-filled holiday, Amalie Arena hosted a contest for one lucky couple to win a “Date Night on Ice.”

According to AdventHealth, the contest provided the couple with a private date on the ice at the arena, along with a private chef serving food at the table, an hour of private skating after dinner, and custom Lightning jerseys.

As if the private dinner and skating lessons weren’t enough to make you swoon, the winners of the contest decided to take things a step further.

While at the fancy dinner, Kyle Vermilyea proposed to his soon-to-be bride, Jazmine DiCristo!

On top of the sweet evening, the Lightning captured footage of the whole date night and proposal.

See the video player above to watch Vermilyea pop the question.

