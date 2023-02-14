Open in App
Goodwell, OK
KSN News

Dust storm causes crashes on U.S. 54 in Oklahoma

By Ryan Newton,

9 days ago

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said all lanes of U.S. Highway 54 were closed on Tuesday due to crashes caused by blowing dirt and high winds.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to one west of Goodwell in the panhandle. An OHP trooper in training took video from a passenger seat as they were following the ambulance to the crash scene.

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Weather team was tracking a high wind warning for several counties in southwest Kansas on Tuesday.

The following gusts were reported:

  • 4 NE Hayne – Seward County – 81 mph
  • 10 WNW Moscow – Stevens County – 59 mph
  • 2 SW Hugoton – Stevens County – 70 mph
  • 1 WSW Hugoton – Stevens County – 70 mph
  • 2 WSW Liberal – Seward County – 59 mph
  • Elkhart – 66 mph
