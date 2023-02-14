Open in App
New York City, NY
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna & Husband Harry Hamlin Deliver Chic Couple Style in Loafers & Oxfords Before ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’

By Irene San Segundo,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oszym_0knLasVH00

Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were seen leaving the NBC studios in New York City this morning after recording an interview for the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show. The couple showed off their coordinating black outfits and leather shoes.

The former reality TV star and her husband donned a winter-friendly outfit to leave the NBC studios. Rinna went for a single-buttoned black leather jacket and wide-legged jeans and accessorized the look with a pair of Rayban Aviators and gold hoops.

The former reality TV star amped up the smart casual factor with a pair of black leather loafers that peeked out of her cuffed jeans.

Hamlin opted for his signature look with a black suit, matching oxford shoes and rimmed black glasses. He chose a North Face puffer vest to step out in the New York weather.

On Valentine’s day, the couple paid a visit to the daytime TV show hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush where they opened up about their relationship, her experience in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the launch of her new wine brand “Rinna Wines.”

For the show, Rinna went for an oversized blazer bdress and paired it with thigh-high black legwear. The blazer featured a flower pattern and peaked lapel.

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often picks sleek and statement-making shoes that match her daring fashion choices. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace, and Saint Laurent. When she’s not on camera, she can be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

