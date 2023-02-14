Cass Health CEO Recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review

(Atlantic) Cass Health CEO Brett Altman was recently recognized as one of nation’s “80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to Becker’s, “CEOs at the helm of these important community institutions have many responsibilities to make sure their hospitals thrive. The executives featured on this list have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving but thriving.”

Altman said he was grateful to be recognized. “This is a great honor for Cass Health,” Altman said. “While I am honored to be a part of this list, I must give full credit to the entire team at Cass Health that delivers nationally recognized, award-winning health care every day of the year. We see our staff continually rise to the occasion and go above and beyond to exceed patient expectations and our goals. The things we have achieved in the last few years were all major team initiatives. Without the amazing, hardworking team at Cass Health, as well as committed board members and dedicated volunteers, we would not be where we are today.”