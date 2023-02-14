Open in App
Pottawattamie County, IA
See more from this location?
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approve Courthouse Parking Lot Renovation

By Mandy Billings,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCrCE_0knLY7y700

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved moving forward with the courthouse parking lot renovation that will include a kiosk.

Supervisor Tim Wichman made the motion…

In other action, the Supervisors approved a resolution to pursue disbanding the 28E formed for workforce services. There are 18 counties in the western edge of Iowa in the Western Iowa Workforce Development Chief Elected Officials Consortium and several of the counties have already agreed to withdraw from the 28E.

The Supervisors did not set a date and time for the Max Levy Hearing. Instead, the board moved it to the budget study session for further discussion.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Audubon Schools Superintendent Eric Trager Reviewing Bids for Electric School Bus
Audubon, IA2 days ago
Michelle “Shelli” Mortensen Obituary
Harlan, IA23 hours ago
Donald Smith Obituary
Elk Horn, IA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Red Oak City Council approves Resolution for Maximum Property Tax Dollars
Red Oak, IA2 days ago
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports One Arrest
Glenwood, IA22 hours ago
Griswold School Board Approves Early Retirement Package for Two Non-Certified Staff
Griswold, IA2 days ago
Motion to recommend increase in Atlantic’s Hotel/Motel Tax dies due to lack of a second
Atlantic, IA3 days ago
Man arrested in Council Bluffs for Assault on an Officer and other charges
Council Bluffs, IA1 day ago
Montgomery County Man arrested on Theft Charges
Red Oak, IA1 day ago
Rescue crews called to rollover accident on I-80 eastbound near the 52 mile marker
Marne, IA1 day ago
Greenfield man arrested for Theft, Eluding, and other charges
Greenfield, IA3 days ago
Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, February 22
Atlantic, IA2 days ago
Red Oak Police Arrest Lenox Man on Drug Charges
Red Oak, IA4 days ago
Twyla Grabill Obituary
Harlan, IA4 days ago
Lembke excited to lead Griswold football program
Griswold, IA21 hours ago
Donald Dotzler Obituary
Defiance, IA2 days ago
Exira-EHK girls are one win away from the state tourney
Kimballton, IA2 days ago
AHSTW back in a familiar spot, hungry for a better result
Avoca, IA17 hours ago
#4 St. Mary’s, Remsen takes 14 game win streak into Regional Final against Exira-EHK
Remsen, IA1 day ago
Dale Sickles Obituary
Fontanelle, IA1 day ago
17-0 3rd quarter run for Remsen St. Mary’s does in Exira-EHK
Kimballton, IA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy