Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approve Courthouse Parking Lot Renovation

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved moving forward with the courthouse parking lot renovation that will include a kiosk.

In other action, the Supervisors approved a resolution to pursue disbanding the 28E formed for workforce services. There are 18 counties in the western edge of Iowa in the Western Iowa Workforce Development Chief Elected Officials Consortium and several of the counties have already agreed to withdraw from the 28E.

The Supervisors did not set a date and time for the Max Levy Hearing. Instead, the board moved it to the budget study session for further discussion.