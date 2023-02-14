Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

A meal kit company that is all sourced right in our own backyard

By Serena Ung,

9 days ago

Unlike the larger national chained meal kit companies, Spade & Spoon focuses on local producers.

Joy Rubey, Founder of Spade & Spoon launched in November works with dozens of Colorado food producers to offer more than 900 chef-created seasonal recipes. Each meal kit delivery allows customers to pick from more than 18 weekly rotating menus as well as pre-selected box themes including vegetarian, family classics and gluten free.

In addition to its regular rotating dinner kits, Spade & Spoon offers seasonal specials, including a 21-day “New Year Reset” box, Valentine’s date night and a festive Halloween kit.

Every week, orders are due at midnight on Thursdays for Tuesday deliveries. Spade & Spoon delivers to the greater Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins regions and is Colorado’s locals-first meal kit company.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Winter getaways right in our own backyard
Fort Collins, CO16 hours ago
Ultimate Colorado winter bucket list
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Is your Denver rental licensed? Here’s how to check
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Now is the time to start your seeds indoors
Denver, CO21 hours ago
10 top-rated places for margaritas in the Denver metro area
Denver, CO1 day ago
’70 Something’ exhibit highlights Denver’s most experienced artists
Denver, CO1 day ago
Girl Scout Cookies are making their way into fine dining
Denver, CO2 days ago
911 dispatcher gives insight into stress of the job
Boulder, CO8 hours ago
15 Mardi Gras events happening across the Denver metro area
Denver, CO2 days ago
‘Challenge is catching them’: Swatting suspects hard to find
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver father running out of money waiting on $3,000 rent refund
Denver, CO2 days ago
Hoax threats to Colorado schools seemingly made in alphabetical order
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver employees among the most anxious about layoffs
Denver, CO2 days ago
You can help name a baby sloth at the Denver Zoo
Denver, CO2 days ago
The meaning behind those King Cakes for Fat Tuesday
Arvada, CO2 days ago
How much snow will Denver see Wednesday?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver council to vote on new public library in Westwood
Denver, CO2 days ago
Up to $5,000 reward offered for stolen 31-year-old bird
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Denver Public Schools to consider options for 15 low-enrollment schools
Denver, CO9 hours ago
DIA wants your feedback on improving Peña Boulevard
Denver, CO1 day ago
How much more will property taxes be along the Front Range this year?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver weather: Wind chill advisory overnight
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy