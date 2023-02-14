A meal kit company that is all sourced right in our own backyard

Unlike the larger national chained meal kit companies, Spade & Spoon focuses on local producers.

Joy Rubey, Founder of Spade & Spoon launched in November works with dozens of Colorado food producers to offer more than 900 chef-created seasonal recipes. Each meal kit delivery allows customers to pick from more than 18 weekly rotating menus as well as pre-selected box themes including vegetarian, family classics and gluten free.

In addition to its regular rotating dinner kits, Spade & Spoon offers seasonal specials, including a 21-day “New Year Reset” box, Valentine’s date night and a festive Halloween kit.

Every week, orders are due at midnight on Thursdays for Tuesday deliveries. Spade & Spoon delivers to the greater Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins regions and is Colorado’s locals-first meal kit company.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.