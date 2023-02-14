A meal kit company that is all sourced right in our own backyard

Unlike the larger national chained meal kit companies, Spade & Spoon focuses on local producers.
Joy Rubey, Founder of Spade & Spoon launched in November works with dozens of Colorado food producers to offer more than 900 chef-created seasonal recipes. Each meal kit delivery allows customers to pick from more than 18 weekly rotating menus as well as pre-selected box themes including vegetarian, family classics and gluten free.
In addition to its regular rotating dinner kits, Spade & Spoon offers seasonal specials, including a 21-day “New Year Reset” box, Valentine’s date night and a festive Halloween kit.
Every week, orders are due at midnight on Thursdays for Tuesday deliveries. Spade & Spoon delivers to the greater Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins regions and is Colorado’s locals-first meal kit company. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0