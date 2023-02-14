AG Yost files suit against Toledo home-improvement contractor

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of taking $54,000 in deposits from homeowners and never doing the work.

The lawsuit requests that Michael Windle, owner of Rite-On Roofing and Siding, repay homeowners for the deposits and pay civil penalties and court costs in the crackdown.

The attorney general said the company had received more than a dozen complaints for the practices, which allegedly violate the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act.

Mr. Yost filed suit in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, where Mr. Windle is facing criminal charges for the same allegations.

Efforts to reach Rite-On were unsuccessful with the company’s phone not accepting calls at this time. The Better Business Bureau has revoked Rite-On’s accreditation.

Mr. Yost advised that homeowners check for violations with the attorney general’s office and BBB before signing a home-improvement agreement with a contractor. He also said homeowners should be wary of writing down payments directly to an individual rather than his or her company and get an estimate in writing before deciding on work.