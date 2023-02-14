Giants coordinators missing out on head coach jobs means Big Blue staff stays intact

With the Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach on Tuesday, it appears the Giants will have both of their coordinators back next season, in a likely relief for Brian Daboll.

Big Blue offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had been a candidate for the Arizona job, but with Gannon getting it, Kafka will return to New York, as will defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who was a candidate for the Colts head coaching job before Shan Steichen was hired on Monday.

Both Kafka and Daboll drew interest from multiple teams, but in the end, those teams went in different directions, leading both coordinators back to Daboll and the Giants, who enjoyed significant improvements on both sides of the ball in just one year working together on the staff.

With Daboll no longer having to worry about entrusting play calls with a new coordinator now that Kafka is back, and Martindale securing the defensive side, there should be even more familiarity and comfort next season, when Big Blue looks to take another step forward in a rebuild that led to a playoff berth in year one.

