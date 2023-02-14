What different colored flowers could mean on Valentine’s Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. ( KOLR/KOZL ) – Now you got the flowers. But what is the intended meaning behind the bouquet?
It can be tricky picking the right bouquet. On top of considering cost, quantity, and availability, you might also be considering the meaning behind flower types and colors.
For example, red roses symbolize love and desire, but roses come in a variety of colors, and each has its own meaning. If you would like to know or be specific, here is what we found, according to Almanac.com :
Rose Color
Meaning
White
purity, innocence, reverence, a new beginning, a fresh start
Red
love, I love you
Deep, dark crimson rose
mourning
Pink
grace, happiness, gentleness
Yellow
jealousy, infidelity
Orange
desire, enthusiasm
Lavender
love at first sight
Coral
friendship, modesty, sympathy
Not everyone agrees with those definitions, however. For instance, many say yellow roses symbolize friendship.
Other flowers bear other meanings. Carnations could represent fascination or a woman’s love.
