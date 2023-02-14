Open in App
East Palestine, OH
Outsider.com

Former Ohio Fire Chief Compares Train Derailment Incident to ‘Nuclear Winter’

By Samantha Whidden,

9 days ago
(Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images)

As health concerns continue to increase over the recent Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a former Ohio fire chief is sounding the alarm about what could happen if the wreck is not properly cleaned up.

During an interview with Fox & Friends, former fire chief, Silverio Caggiano compares the train derailment to a nuclear winter. “I was watching a video a couple of days after they detonated all of the tanker cars,” he explained. “And there was this plume [of smoke] that went up… And it was stratified out at about 3,000 feet.”

Caggiano then said that the incident reminds everyone of that “nuclear winter stuff” while watching nuclear explosions. “This really looks like a nuclear winter. We nuked this town with chemicals, and this is what they’re getting.”

The former fire chief, who is also a hazardous materials expert, also warns about those in the East Palestine area being exposed to toxic chemicals. “From the onset, I advocated that the railroad company was responsible for this and, before these people went back to their homes, their homes should’ve been tested. Their homes should’ve been cleaned.”

Caggiano then claimed that the EPA is highly suspected of the fact that the railroad may have burned toxic waste in order to get the rail line back open again. “It was buried under the rails from the trench that they dug, so they’re investigating that,” he said.

The derailment occurred earlier this month. The train involved was carrying toxic chemicals including vinyl chloride. After crews fought to contain the situation, it was decided that residents in the area needed to evacuate in order for crews to conduct a controlled burn of the toxic chemicals. EPA reported that the chemicals involved were chemicals ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Encourages Congress to Take Action After Train Derailment

In a press conference on Tuesday (February 14th), Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked Congress to take action after the train derailment. DeWine claimed that the train was not classified as a highly hazardous material train prior to its derailment. This meant that no one needed to notify the state that it was passing through.

“Frankly, if this is true, this is absurd and we need to look at this,” DeWine stated. “Congress needs to take a look at how these things are handled. We should know when we have trains carrying hazardous materials going through the state of Ohio.”

It was reported that 10 out of the 50 train cars contained hazardous materials at the time of the derailing. The cause of the accident was mechanical issues with the rail car axle. DeWine revealed that he spoke to the CEO of Norfolk Southern, Alan Shaw, and asked if he would personally guarantee that the railroad will stay until everything is cleaned up. “He gave me his word and his commitment that the railroad would do that,” DeWine reassured.

