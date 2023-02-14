Twisted Metal Leak Details Massive Change For Franchise

The next Twisted Metal game may be making a massive innovation and leap for the series. Twisted Metal is one of the foundational franchises for the PlayStation , but it has been missing for a decade now. The last game in the series was released for the PS3, meaning it was completely absent for the PS4 era and has been nowhere to be found in the PS5 generation thus far. However, there are no shortages of rumors of a new Twisted Metal game , largely to tie-in with the upcoming live-action Peacock series based on the games. We have no idea when to expect this new Twisted Metal game, but it's heavily rumored that Firesprite is leading the charge on this entry.

As such, some fans have been digging through job listings for Firesprite to see if they can glean any details about the new rumored Twisted Metal project. Users on ResetEra collected some of the most notable findings. The studio is looking for people to work on a new AAA multiplayer game that's being made in Unreal Engine 5 with a focus on weaving together the mechanics with the storytelling and worldbuilding. Firesprite is also looking for people with experience in VR games, suggesting there may be a VR component to the game. Perhaps the biggest piece of info for Twisted Metal fans is the fact that one job description for a Principal Designer mentions both vehicular combat and on-foot combat, suggesting players may be getting out of their vehicles to get into battle.

Twisted Metal has exclusively focused on keeping players bound to their vehicles in past entries, so this would be an interesting way to spice things up. Of course, it's worth noting, Firesprite did not confirm that this is for Twisted Metal so it could be a completely different game. If it is, though, it could mean we are looking at a totally new era of Twisted Metal which could be really exciting.

What do you think about on-foot combat in a new Twisted Metal game?